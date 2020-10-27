Marvel Shares Vote Message With Captain America Shield

✖

The United States' 2020 Presidential Election is just one week away, and public figures and organizations from all industries are joining forces to encourage people to go out and vote. Disney's various multimedia brands are the latest to do so, sharing a series of succinct PSAs advocating for voting. This includes Marvel's official Twitter account, which shared a graphic of "VOTE", with the O replaced by Captain America's star-spangled shield. Star Wars' official Twitter account also shared a similar message, with the Rebel Alliance logo replacing the O.

Make your voice heard. pic.twitter.com/bgxaSctAei — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 27, 2020

This is just the latest instance of people from the world of Marvel speaking up about the upcoming election, with multiple stars of Marvel movies uniting for a virtual campaign event for Democratic Nominee Joe Biden earlier this month. The event featured a virtual Q&A and trivia involving Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and Marvel actors Don Cheadle, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and Zoe Saldana.

Evans has also made headlines for his candid approach to politics, as the Captain Americaactor launched a non-partisan website, called A Starting Point, earlier this year.

"It's not that I'm specifically drawn to politics. It's just when you look around, you try to figure out how can you help," Evans told PEOPLE at the time.

"There's a lot of things you can do as an actor with your name," Evans said. "I could be making booze — I don't discourage anyone from doing that, I love booze — but there's no denying that I played a certain character, and it just so happens to align with part of my nature in terms of being someone who is politically involved and who cares about the well-being of people in this country."

"You have to use your platform to do more than just retweet things," he says.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds also made headlines last week, when he shared photos of himself and his wife, Blake Lively, holding their mail-in ballots. Reynolds, who is Canadian, revealed that this was his first time voting in America, but that he was proud of the experience.

"This is my first time voting in America," Reynolds wrote at the time. "I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud. #VoteEarly"

