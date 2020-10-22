Kevin Smith Shares Jay and Silent Bob's Almost NSFW Reminder to Vote

✖

Election Day is happening on November 3rd and a whole lot of celebrities have been reminding fans to vote. Just yesterday, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds showed off some selfies as a way to encourage voters. Recently, we've seen comedy legend Mel Brooks and Batman star Michael Keaton in new videos to show their support for Joe Biden. Those folks are not the only people to release a video. Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes reprised their roles as Jay and Silent Bob in a new video that encourages fans to get out and vote this year.

"Presenting the first of two public service announcements from #JayAndSilentBob reminding you to VOTE! (For far more useful voting information than @JayMewes and I impart in costume, go to https://vote.org)," Smith wrote on Twitter.

"Voting: it’s as American as French fries or Chinese good,” Jay exclaims in the video. “But it sure can be complicated. Hi! I’m Jay and this is my hetero life-mate, Silent Bob, and we’re here to tell you how easy it is to vote with Silent Bob’s basic four-point plan.” The steps include the following: “1. Find a place to vote 2. Use Your voice by, 3. Casting your vote 4. Tell your government who you want in charge.” Watch the video below to glimpse their NSFW acronym…

In addition to encouraging voting, Smith also spent part of this week celebrating the 25th anniversary of Mallrats.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum, Smith talked about the impact of the Mallrats shoutout during Stan Lee's Captain Marvel cameo.

"This is me presenting this guy who the world doesn't know, to a new generation be like this is a guy that created Spider-Man, man. And so I felt like I was doing him a solid in '95," Smith explained. "So, it was me shining spotlight on him and still the movie that like eventually nobody saw when it first came out. Years later, he goes and does Captain Marvel ... there Stan reading the script for Mallrats is by Kevin Smith. You know that to me is my Oscar. They'll never give me an Academy Award. That's totally fine. But this, that moment was like my Oscar."

He added, "Like it was almost like he was paying me back. He gave me back the relevancy that like we thought we were lending him with the Mallrats cameo. But we were never doing Stan a favor. He was always doing us a favor, like that buoyed the movie a decade later."

