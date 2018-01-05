Save Up to 50% on ‘Star Wars’ Wall Art

If you’re a big Star Wars fan, an opportunity to get this 40th anniversary poster celebrating the release of Star Wars: A New Hope from artist Russell Walks for 50% off is too good to pass up. The fact that it was originally an SDCC exclusive and is limited to a very appropriate run size of only 1977 really makes it an insta-buy. You can do that right here – but there’s more where that came from.

The poster featuring Luke standing in front of his landspeeder on Tatooine is one of several pieces of Star Wars wall art that are currently on sale at ThinkGeek. You can also get a Rogue One art print for 43% off, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, or Emperor Palpatine wall signs for 50% off, a Death Star mirror set for 50% off, and a Millennium Falcon mirror set for 40% off. You can shop the entire sale right here, and if you’re a fan of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and/or unicorns you’ll find a few additional gems that will be right up your alley.

