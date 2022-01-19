The Book of Boba Fett: “Chapter 4” Has Special Agents of SHIELD Connection

If you’re a fan of both Marvel and Star Wars, you probably know Ming-Na Wen plays a prominent role in both franchises. The Disney Legend played Agent Melinda May on all seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD and made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian before starring in its new spin-off, The Book of Boba Fett. Turns out, Wen is not the only SHIELD alum to be a part of the newest Disney+ series. “Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm” was directed by Kevin Tancharoen, whose sister Maurissa Tancharoen was the showrunner of Agents of SHIELD. Kevin also helmed 16 episodes of the Marvel series starting with Season 2’s “Face My Enemy” (which happened to be a big one for Wen) and went on to direct the show’s 100th episode, “The Real Deal,” as well as the series finale, “What We’re Fighting For.”

“Episode 4: The Gathering Storm. The episode I directed for @thebookofbobafett is out TODAY on @disneyplus !! Hope you all like it! I had the best time filming it and playing in the @starwars universe,” Tancharoen wrote on Instagram today. You can check out his post below:

In addition to Tancharoen, The Book of Boba Fett has featured episodes directed by Robert Rodriguez and Steph Green. Bryce Dallas Howard is also rumored to be directing an episode after helming two episodes of The Mandalorian. However, she’s credited on IMDb as directing “Chapter 4,” which we now know is incorrect.

As for Wen, the actor made her Star Wars debut in The Mandalorian‘s first season, but her fate was originally left up in the air. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star joked about convincing Dave Filoni to bring her back.

“It’s just blind trust with Disney and everyone at this point,” Wen said with a laugh. “I’ve been with them for so long that I just figure I’m being taken care of.” Wen and Filoni both went to the same Pittsburgh high school, so she used that to get her back into the fold. “I kept joking, ‘You can’t kill an alum, dude!’” Wen shared. “‘C’mon, we’ve got to figure out something here. There’s gotta be nepotism. We’re both Yinzers!’”

However, some folks took that quote a little too seriously, so Wen made sure to clarify her statement on Twitter. “‘Convinced’ is not the correct word here. It gives me power I do not have. I merely suggested to Dave jokingly that Fennec survives. I was very surprised and delighted when Fennec came back to life for #TheMandalorian S2. This decision was made by Dave, Jon & Lucasfilm,” Wen clarified.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays.