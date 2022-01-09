Watch Ming-Na Wen Stop Temuera Morrison From Spoiling The Book of Boba Fett

https://youtu.be/yVKLdebZuWQ

Ming-Na Wen has Temuera Morrison’s back. In a new interview about Wednesday’s “Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine,” Wen stepped in to stop her Mandalorian co-star from spoiling an upcoming episode of The Book of Boba Fett. In the latest live-action Star Wars spin-off out of a galaxy far, far away, elite mercenary Master Assassin Fennec Shand (Wen) is the most trusted ally of self-appointed Tatooine crime lord Boba Fett (Morrison). As the right-hand of Mos Espa’s new Daimyo Lord Fett, Shand is both enforcer and protector — a role Wen brings to interviews about the secretive Star Wars series packing surprises in the episodes still to come.

In the interview with ET Canada, Morrison begins to recall “that great scene when we’re on the gunship.” Before he can give more away about the sequence that may or (may not) take place aboard the renamed Slave I, Wen cuts in, “Ut! Ut! Ut!”

“Is that in The Mandalorian?” Wen asks innocently, miming sealed lips as she playfully shushes her co-star. “There was this great scene I was going to talk about,” the tight-lipped Boba Fett actor says, giving nothing away, “it’s a great scene.” With a laugh, Wen adds of the close call, “It’s getting warm in here!”

After crossing paths with Wookie enforcer Black Krrsantan and The Twins, the crime lord cousins of Jabba the Hutt, Morrison hinted at more surprise Star Wars villains in upcoming chapters of The Book of Boba Fett.

“Oh, yeah. We’re not allowed to mention too much about these incoming actors, but yeah, we look forward to it,” Morrison told TVLine when asked if audiences should expect to see more familiar faces. “That’s just the beginning. There’s some colorful chaps coming in to upset the works and that’s a part of this wonderful series, too, the introduction of all these elements that come in all shapes and all kinds.” (According to Morrison, the biggest surprise of all comes in Chapter 7.)

“I think Fennec is quite skilled with, not just her sniple rifle, but she’s got a lot of other skills up her sleeves,” Wen teased of what’s to come for her enigmatic character after a scuffle with assassins from The Order of the Night Wind. “I’ve gotta be careful not to divulge too much, but you will definitely see a lot more action.”

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.

