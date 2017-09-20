The Last Jedi Director Says To Expect Answers About Snoke

Star Wars: The Force Awakens introduced many mysteries in the galaxy far, far away, but few of them have captivated fans like the identity of Supreme Leader Snoke.

The leader of the First Order rules with fear similar to Emperor Palpatine in the first films, and has been similarly steeped in intrigue. While Snoke will feature prominently in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, director Rian Johnson warned fans to temper their expectations for big reveals.

Snoke’s goals and motivations will come into focus, but his history will remain a mystery in the new movie, Johnson told Entertainment Weekly.

“Similar to Rey’s parentage, Snoke is here to serve a function in the story. And a story is not a Wikipedia page,” Johnson said. “For example, in the original trilogy, we didn’t know anything about the Emperor except what Luke knew about him, that he’s the evil guy behind Vader. Then in the prequels, you knew everything about Palpatine because his rise to power was the story.”

Johnson added that fans will get to know “exactly as much about Snoke as we need to.”

But just because the movie won’t answer questions about his history (or his possible secret identity) does not mean that he won’t play a big role in the film.

“We will see more of him, and Andy Serkis will get to do much more in this film than he did in the last one,” Johnson said. “And that guy is just a force of nature.”

The director added that Serkis portrayal of Snoke will be a menace to the First Order.

“I’d be sitting at the monitor just with my eyes as big as dinner plates,” Johnson said. “It’s one of those performances where after every line, I’d look over at whoever’s standing next to me with an expression on my face like, ‘Oh, my God, we just got that.’”

We’ll get to see more of the Supreme Leader when Star Wars: The Last Jedi premieres in theaters December 15.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the second film in the new Star Wars sequel trilogy that began with Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015. The film will deal with Luke training Rey to become a, and possibly the last, Jedi. Meanwhile, the Resistance, including Poe Dameron and First Order defector Finn, continues to fight against the First Order, led by General Hux, while Supreme Leader Snoke and his Dark Side follower Kylo Ren continue their mysterious plot.