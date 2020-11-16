Star Wars: The Mandalorian Star Says the Show Will Explain How Moff Gideon Got the Darksaber

✖

The Mandalorian made some bold connections to the larger Star Wars universe with its latest Chapter 11 episode. Faces which fans of Clone Wars and Rebels have begun to pop up in live-action but their stories are headed into very unexpected and exciting new directions. With the addition of Katee Sackhoff, Bo-Katan Kryze has been delivered in live-action for the first time aftere playing key roles in the animated shows. As the story goes, Bo-Katan is looking to obtain her Darksaber, which fans know was somehow lost to Moff Gideon since we last saw her. According to Sackhoff, all will be revealed.

"I was screaming at the TV when I saw that. I was like. 'He doesn't even look good holding it," Sackhoff told ET when asked about her reaction to seeing Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon emerge with the Darksaber at the end of The Mandalorian's first season. The weapon is more than just that to Bo-Katan, as it is also a symbol of pride, power, and leadership for her warrior faction of Mandalorians.

"There are a lot of theories and there is a story there and we will find out but I would hate to ruin it for everyonem," Sackhoff explained. "You'll just have to wait and see. As a fan of the show, I hate spoilers. That has been the thing that has kept me really good on social media, to be honest. I didn't want to ruin in for anyone. There is teasing something and then there is ruining it for people. I really wanted to make sure that I kept it exciting for them and I wanted them to live that moment for the first time when they see her and have it be everything that they wanted it to be for 15 years."

Fans have spent years with Bo-Katan but none know her better than Sackhoff. Both parties, though, will likely find themselves surprised with the direction of the character. "I think there is a little piece of Bo-Katan that I don't think you see coming," Sackhoff said. "She's got something else going on in her mind and everything she does is purposeful. I think that is new for her. She's grown into the role of a leader and I think she finally believes that she is that leader. There is an ego that comes with that with her that may or may not work against her."

Are you excited to see where The Mandalorian and Bo-Katan are headed in the coming episodes? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

New episodes of The Mandalorian are available on Fridays on Disney+.