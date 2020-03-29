The Mandalorian: New Details of Robert Rodriguez’s Star Wars Episode for Disney+

News of Robert Rodriguez’s (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel) involvement with Star Wars: The Mandalorian continues to pour in. Last month, rumors circulated about the director line-up of the upcoming second season. According to the Star Wars-focused podcast Black Series Rebels, Rodriguez and James Mangold (Logan, Ford V Ferrari) were on the roster to direct upcoming episodes of the series alongside a returning Bryce Dallas Howard, who helmed “Chapter 4: Sanctuary” in the show’s first season. Mangold quickly took to Twitter to debunk the rumors, but other sources began to report that there was truth to the Rodriguez portion of the report. Now, HN Entertainment is back with some more news, reporting that the director worked alongside cinematographer David Klein, who shot Deadwood: The Movie as well as episodes of True Blood, Homeland, and more.

“HN Entertainment has now confirmed that cinematographer David Klein worked with director Robert Rodriguez on the Star Wars streaming series, it remains to be seen how many episodes Rodriguez worked on,” the site reports.

Not only does Klein have a vast history with television, but he’s also worked closely with Kevin Smith for many years. Klein’s very first gig was working on Clerks, and he went on to be the director of photography for Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Clerks II, Zack and Miri Make a Porno, Cop Out, and Red State.

The second season of The Mandalorian has officially wrapped principal photography as things shift to post-production. An Instagram post from cinematographer Baz Idoine seemingly suggests long-time Lucasfilm filmmaker Dave Filoni ended up directing the season finale. The Instagram image of a director’s slate shows both Idoine and Filoni’s names are prominently displayed in the picture, though it’s entirely unclear if this particular slate was used during the finale. You can check out the post here.

Other recent news about the Disney+ series involves Rosario Dawson, who was recently revealed to be playing fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. The report from /Film comes after numerous fan campaigns and questions about Dawson’s desire to play the character, and now it’s all coming to fruition.

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+.