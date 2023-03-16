The Mandalorian: Pedro Pascal Reveals His Favorite Day of Filming

The first season of The Last of Us came to an end this week, but fans can still see Pedro Pascal playing a surrogate father in new episodes of another show: Star Wars: The Mandalorian. The show is finally back on Disney+ with three new episodes, and the latest was an interesting diversion from the show's main storyline. The season still has five episodes to go, and fans are eager to find out how things will turn out for Din Djarin (Pascal) and Grogu. Recently, Pascal spoke with Entertainment Weekly's podcast, Dagobah Dispatch, about the series, and was asked what his favorite moment on set has been.

"There's so many days to pick from," Pascal answered. "Because when you think about the visual experience that audiences have when they watch the show, it's hard to imagine that you would get such a clear impression of how sophisticated those visuals are on the day when you're shooting it." When pressed further, Pascal added, "The first episode of Season 2, when we meet this really amazing Blade Runner-esque urban environment ... I can't think of a time in Star Wars where you felt like you were in a real city."

Of course, Pascal is referring to the unnamed planet seen in "The Marshall" before Mando returns to Tatooine and meets Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). In the scene, Mando and Grogu seek out an Abyssin gangster named Gor Koresh at an underground fight ring.

"We have this immaculate set that's built and surrounded by the volume," Pascal explained, "which creates an infinite sort of visual experience as far as skies, planets, and landscapes are concerned, and space and ships and all kinds of things. But the practical set was the most immaculate, down to it being graffitied and decorated. Every inch of it was designed. So to step onto that set..."

Pascal added, "The snow-capped [in "The Passenger"] world was also completely detailed. It just felt like you were stepping onto these highly sophisticated amusement park rides, in a way – with very little being left to the imagination because of how incredible the design work is from all the departments."

How Will The Mandalorian End?

Currently, it's unclear when Lucasfilm and Disney+ plan to end the beloved series, but it sounds like the show might live beyond the already-confirmed fourth season. The Inside Total Film podcast (via Games Radar) recently had a chat with showrunner Jon Favreau and the creative was asked if he has an ending in mind for the series. However, Favreau isn't thinking about the show's finale just yet.

"No, I don't," Favreau replied when asked if he has an ending in mind. "I think the beauty of this is that it's a middle chapter of a much larger story. And though we'll have resolution over time with these characters, I think that how these characters fit into the larger scope and scale, but it's not like there's a finale that we're building to that I have in mind. Quite the contrary, I love for these stories to go on and on. And so these characters potentially could be with us for a while, and I really love telling stories in their voice, and I love the way the adventures unfold and I'm looking forward to doing much more."

Star Wars: The Mandalorian releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays.