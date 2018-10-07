Star Wars: ‘The Mandalorian’ First Photo, Synopsis and Directors Revealed

After series writer and producer Jon Favreau revealed the first details about the first live-action Star Wars series coming to Disney’s brand new streaming service, now we have our first look at The Mandalorian.

StarWars.com released the first photo from the new series that is now in production, focusing on one of the warriors from the same planet and culture of Jango Fett, and his cloned son Boba Fett.

“The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic,” says the series’ official synopsis.

The site released the first photo of the series, showing a sleek take on the Mandalorian armor that appears to have been through many battles. The show is likely to travel to the home planet of Mandalore, but it’s unclear where this photo is set. It almost looks like the junk market of Tatooine, but we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s somewhere else entirely.

We also know who will be handling directing duties on a few episodes, including some major talent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe jumping over to the galaxy far, far away.

As previously revealed, Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars mastermind Dave Filoni is directing the first episode of the series, and he’ll be followed by Taika Waititi of Thor: Ragnarok fame. Bryce Dallas Howard continues to follow in the footstep of her father by joining the Star Wars galaxy, as she’ll also be directing an episode.

Other directors include Deborah Chow, who helmed episodes of Jessica Jones, and Rick Famuyiwa, who directed the critically acclaimed Dope and was at one point going to direct The Flash movie for DC Comics and Warner Bros.

Favreau and Filoni are serving as executive producers alongside Colin Wilson and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Karen Gilchrist is being credited as co-executive producer.

“I couldn’t be more excited about Jon coming on board to produce and write for the new direct-to-consumer platform,” Lucasfilm Kathleen Kennedy shared in a statement announcing the series. “Jon brings the perfect mix of producing and writing talent, combined with a fluency in the Star Wars universe. This series will allow Jon the chance to work with a diverse group of writers and directors and give Lucasfilm the opportunity to build a robust talent base.”

There’s no word yet on when The Mandalorian is set to premiere on Disney’s new streaming service.