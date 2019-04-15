Watch: ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Trailer Hits the Internet

Hours after the Star Wars Celebration panel on Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 7, the trailer finally hit the internet, giving fans at home a taste of the action fans saw in Chicago Sunday.

In the trailer, Dave Filoni and his team take fans on a journey past the events in the sixth season, which was released on Netflix back in 2014. The new season gives Filoni the chance to finally show the Siege of Mandalore on screen and shows how Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein) faced off against Darth Maul (Sam Witwer).

The trailer also shows Ahsoka now using blue lightsabers, as opposed to the green ones she usually carried during The Clone Wars. The adult Ahsoka seen in Rebels used clear lightsabers, to make it clear she was no longer a Jedi, but not a Sith either.

There is also plenty of action involving clone troopers. During the panel, Filoni said the Bad Batch clones, also known as Clone Force 99, will have a big role in the new episodes. The troopers were introduced during The Clone Wars and were created by the Kaminoans as special troopers who have their flaws enhanced.

The trailer was not the only footage Filoni shared with fans on Sunday. Three scenes were screened, including one with Ahsoka riding on a dangerous and broken speeder bike down to the Coruscant underworld. Another scene showed Clone Force 99 in action, while an unfinished sequence showed Ahsoka reuniting with Captain Rex. Rex’s squad was now wearing a helmet with Ahsoka’s skin pattern painted onto them.

Filoni also confirmed that Ahsoka’s fight with Darth Maul will be a more intricate lightsaber duel than he has ever attempted in his animated Star Wars series. They brought in Ray Park, who played Maul in The Phantom Menace, to wear a motion capture suit to record his actions for the animation.

The 12-episode Clone Wars Season 7 will be available on Disney+, which launches in November. However, Filoni did not announce when the Clone Wars would be available.

