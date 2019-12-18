Watch the Young Boba Fett Actor Daniel Logan Spin a Lightsaber on the Star Wars Carpet

There’s not much more fun in the world of Star Wars than watching some well-executed and badass lightsaber swordplay in action — but one would not expect to see that on the red carpet at an actual, in-real-life Star Wars movie premiere. At least, not from one of the special guests. If it were to happen, you would think it would be…y’know…planned. Not so much, apparently, since Daniel Logan — the actor who played the young Boba Fett in Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones — took to the red (well, blue) carpet to show off some skills at yesterday’s livestreamed premiere for the final installment of the Skywalker Saga.

Luckily for fans, somebody captured Logan’s theatrics on the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker red carpet, and shared it to social media. The video seen in the tweet isn’t taken from the best angle, but you can see some of the fun he’s having and some of the skill he’s got on display.

You can check it out below.

…And yes, we too are down to see him try this again with Ray Park (who played Darth Maul in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story). Logan is a regular on the convention circuit and, after years of signing, cosplaying, and generally making himself a part of Star Wars culture, has a strong fan base who took to social media to praise the outing.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The Mandalorian is now streaming on DIsney+. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.