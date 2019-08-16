When Will Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Disney+ Series Take Place?

Well, hello there, Star Wars fans! You’re probably still buzzing over the news that fan-favorite actor Ewan McGregor is in talks to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi for a brand new Disney+ series. And while the deal has not yet been finalized (as far as we know), fans are already speculating just what will go down in the planned show.

Obi-Wan’s life in between the original and prequel Star Wars trilogies is not well documented, though, and there are a lot of possibilities of how he spent his time on the run from the growing threat of the Empire.

Star Wars Rebels showed the old hermit before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, revealing that he continued to watch over Luke Skywalker from afar well after he delivered the infant to his new caretakers Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. During his Season 3 appearance on Star Wars Rebels, he finally has one last confrontation with Darth Maul and quickly dispatches the vengeful and discarded Sith apprentice without hesitation or prejudice. This scene showed how much he has grown in his time on the planet, showing that he no longer harbors hatred for the man who killed his Jedi Master.

Many fans would like to see Darth Maul in the new series, especially after he was set up to play a menacing role in the franchise’s past after the events of Solo: A Star Wars Story. And with that film’s poor box office showing, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series would have been the perfect avenue to explore Qi-ra’s future with Maul — if it wasn’t for that Star Wars Rebels appearance.

Because there’s nearly two decades set between the trilogies, there’s an opportunity for the show to explore Obi-Wan’s adventures across the galaxy, returning from time to time to check up on the young Luke Skywalker.

We’ll have to wait for the series to reveal more details, as we’re curious to learn if it will be a Tatooine-based Western-esque series where Kenobi navigates the criminal underbelly of the desert planet while avoiding Imperial detection, or if he will navigate outside of the galaxy. Hopefully they leave themselves some wiggle room to return for a second season if these first episodes prove to be successful for Lucasfilm.

The series has not yet officially been announced, but perhaps Disney+ will formally reveal Obi-Wan Kenobi’s latest adventure at Disney’s D23 Expo next week.