Netflix’s Another Life Trailer Released With The Walking Dead’s Elizabeth Ludlow

The Walking Dead star Elizabeth Ludlow has already found her next role and it’s coming to Netflix. Having moved on from her role as Arat on AMC’s zombie show early in its ninth season, Ludlow quickly appeared in Godzilla: King of thee Monsters, now with her next role coming in Another Life. Ludlow shared the first trailer for Another Life on her social media channels on Tuesday.

“She’s a young recruit from the streets,” Ludlow tells ComicBook.com about her Another Life character Cas Isakovic. “A young woman of color who wants to do something better with her life. Katee Sackhoff takes me under her wing and we form this relationship and this bond. We go to space together and we have a whole other group of young kids that we take with us. I don’t want to say too much, but it’s definitely more action coming your way, for sure.”

Check out the trailer for Another Life via Ludlow’s tweet below!

Another Life premieres worldwide July 25th on @netflix! Here we go! 🚀👩🏽‍🚀 pic.twitter.com/5sNVHCKFoc — Elizabeth Faith Ludlow (@ElizabethLudlow) July 9, 2019

“It was a pretty intense shoot,” Ludlow said of Another Life. “It was three months, 10 episodes, in Vancouver and it was block shooting, which can at times prove to be a little difficult. Overall, I think [Another Life and The Walking Dead] work pretty similar. I can’t think of any major differences.”

Ther series has put together an impressive roster of familiar faces. Another Life stars Ludlow, Sackhoff, Jake Abel, Samuel Anderson, Selma Blair, Jessica Camacho, Just Chatwin, Alexander Eling, Tyler Hoechlin, Greg Hovanessian, and Blu Blunt. The series was created by Aaron Martin.

“Astronaut Niko Breckenridge and her young crew face unimaginable danger as they go on a high-risk mission to explore the genesis of an alien artifact,” the show’s synopsis reads.”

Another Life is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25.