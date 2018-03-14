Carrie Underwood Still Wants To Be A Zombie On The Walking Dead

Attention Gale Anne Hurd, Robert Kirkman, Greg Nicotero, and everyone else behind the scenes of the Walking Dead: Carrie Underwood wants in on the zombie action.

Speaking on TODAY about her latest Grammy nomination with Tamron Hall, Al Roker, and Nick Offerman, the hosts asked Underwood about her love of the Walking Dead and meeting Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan on the hit show.

After summarizing her brief and awkward encounter with the skull smasher, Hall asked Underwood if she’d ever appear on the show if given the opportunity.

“I would,” Underwood said. “I mean I don’t know what I would do.”

She added that she’d like to be a zombie because the role would be minor and she could at least say she was there.

This wasn’t the first time Underwood expressed her love for the show or her desire to be on it. In an interview with Marie Claire magazine in 2013, she talked about Walking Dead viewing parties on her tour bus, forcing her driver to move around so they could get reception. And even then she said she’d love to undergo the grueling make-up sessions to make a cameo as a walker.

So there you have it, Walking Dead producers. The ball is in your court. You wouldn’t want to disappoint an award-winning country music superstar, would you?