Chandler Riggs & Katelyn Nacon Help ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Get Engaged

The Walking Dead fans took the spotlight on stage at Fan Fest in Chicago when they got engaged during Chandler Riggs and Katelyn Nacon’s panel.

The fans, whose name is unknown, took the stage during the panel during the fan Q&A portion. Unbeknown to the girlfriend on stage, she was about to get engaged in front of the actors who play Carl Grimes and Enid on The Walking Dead (as well as a few thousand fans in attendance).

Check out the photo below.

A fan proposes to his girlfriend on stage during @chandlerriggs and @katelynnacon’s panel! And she said yes! #FFChicago pic.twitter.com/zGegMOSRFB — Fan Fest News (@FanFestNews) April 8, 2018

Proposals are not exactly a rarity at conventions with celebrities in attendance, but this guy seems to have really caught his lady by surprise. But, as host Dave Solo said at his last convention for Fan Fest, “She said yes, Chicago!”

Just as the video ends, Nacon rules they should all get a photo together on the stage. Of course, the proposal with Riggs and Nacon on stage is as close such a relationship and Carl and Enid will ever get seeing as the former was unexpectedly killed off of The Walking Dead in the Mid-Season Eight finale and Mid-Season Eight premiere episodes.

While Riggs and Nacon were tightlipped about the Season Eight finale coming to The Walking Dead this Sunday, AMC revealed Riggs’ Carl Grimes will be returning to the show in a younger form. It appears, however, the character’s appearance will not involve Riggs — who recorded voice work for the opening moments of Episode 8×15. As far as guessing goes, it looks like Rick will take a few seconds to remember the moments which Carl was describing to him in the letter her wrote to his father while dying.

