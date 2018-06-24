Chris Hardwick’s Breakup Text With Chloe Dykstra Revealed

As more and more comes to light about the Chris Hardwick Chloe Dykstra allegations, TMZ has presented several text messages between the two from 2014 to 2015.

The text messages obtained by TMZ start with a lengthy text from Hardwick, which we’ve included the beginning of below. In it, he talks about her alleged cheating as well as what he calls his emotional issues during their relationship. He also says he is cutting ties completely, and will not speak about their relationship or her in his stand up or podcasts.

TMZ also highlighted texts showing Chloe responding after the fact, asking to talk and telling him she loves him. Those were in 2014, but the texts also include ones from 2015, talking about how they both handled the situation poorly and hoping things are awesome with him.

The texts presented here show no responses from Hardwick, but we also don’t know how these were obtained, as TMZ doesn’t explicitly state that in their original article. You can find the full text messages here.

“Some things have recently come to my attention and I believe I have a much more accurate picture about everything that’s been going on particularly with you and Sam. I know you maintain that this separation was about your freedom and finding yourself (which I would be a dickhead to deny you) but it’s silly to say that he has nothing to do with it all. Even though we’re technically not together and you have no responsibility to me any longer, it all started while were WERE together and its continuation quite frankly almost destroyed me. I felt worthless, replaceable and disrespected by your choice of a guy that I have to worth with. I realize that my emotions are my problem and now that I’ve had some time alone I’m thinking a lot more clearly about everything. As such, I’m done with you and all of this and I’m moving on. No more “taking a break”, no more “maybe we can be together at some point”, we’re just done.”

Dykstra originally brought this to light with an essay on Medium, where she detailed a rocky and abusive relationship.

“During all of this I lost myself, both mentally and physically. I lost 15 lbs within weeks, started pulling out my hair (and had to get extensions regularly to hide it). I generally stopped speaking unless spoken to while with him, drifting through life like a ghost. I would try to sleep in as late as possible so my days were shorter. I stopped listening to music entirely. I ceased to be. I was an ex-person.”

You can read that in full right here.