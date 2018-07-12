Jacinda Barrett Defends Ex-Boyfriend Chris Hardwick

Chris Hardwick is receiving support from his family and friends, including most recently his ex-girlfriend Jacinda Barrett.

Barrett and Hardwick dated back in the 90s and were actually engaged at one point. Those were the days when Hardwick was hosting MTV’s Singled Out and she was hitting screens on MTV’s the Real World. Barrett took to social media to share her thoughts on the Hardwick allegations, asking people to not rush to judgment before all the facts are known (via THR).

“This past week I have watched someone I once loved and shared four years of my life with be publicly accused of misconduct and abuse, then swiftly fired and shunned,” Barrett wrote. “The accuser’s story bears no resemblance to the one I shared with him all those years ago, but what is of supreme importance here is that every woman and every man deserves a voice. Accuser and Accused. Everyone deserves to be heard. A rush to judgement denies the right to due process; the Metoo movement deserves due process.”

Barrett reiterated the point of not trying someone in the court of public opinion only with an example.

“Imagine you are in a courtroom,” Barrett wrote. “A person walks in and in their own words reads a statement accusing you of wrongdoing. The punishment for this crime is to lose your livelihood, legacy, reputation and to be publicly shamed. Without examination of evidence, without due course the judge turns to everyone there and says what do you think? Guilty?”

Hardwick’s wife also gave her first statement on the allegations, saying the person described in Chloe Dykstra’s recounting doesn’t match the person she knows now.

“I have made the decision to come out in support of my husband not out of obligation, but out of necessity to speak the truth about the person I know,” Hearst said. “Chris is nothing but loving and compassionate and is the only person who has stood by me, never judged me, helped me heal, and feel whole. To defend my husband would be giving credence to any of these accusations. I will not do that. Chris Hardwick is a good man.”

