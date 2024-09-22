Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride are back as Daryl and Carol on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol. Season 2 of the Walking Dead spinoff picks up where October's first season finale left off: with Daryl stranded overseas in France, and Carol embarking on a mission halfway around the world with a kind stranger to find her best friend. In the new season, Daryl and Carol "confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest," per the logline.

Keep reading below for more on The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 2 release date, the episode release schedule, and how to stream the Walking Dead Daryl and Carol series (including for free or at a discounted price).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Release Date and Time

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol premieres Sunday, Sept. 19th, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on AMC and AMC+. The super-sized premiere includes The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon The Return, a new one-hour special previewing the season ahead, at 10:12 p.m. ET / 7:12 p.m. PT

How to Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Online Without Cable



Cord cutters can stream Daryl Dixon on the AMC+ app, which is available for download on smart TVs and other devices. AMC+ is also available via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and The Roku Channel.



AMC+ prices start at $4.99/month for the ad-supported plan and $8.99/mo. for ad-free. Subscribers can save on an annual ad-free AMC+ plan by purchasing a 12-month subscription for $83.88 (plus tax).



Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Trailer

How to Watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon The Book of Carol Online With a Free AMC+ Trial



New subscribers will be offered a 7-day free AMC+ trial when subscribing at amcplus.com or on the AMC+ app, which can be downloaded to smart TVs and other devices. AMC+ is also available via Apple TV Channels, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and The Roku Channel.



Other titles available on AMC+ include the hour-long special The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Return, and the streaming-exclusive The Walking Dead: Best of Daryl and The Walking Dead: Best of Carol episode collections.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episodes Release Schedule



The new season spans six episodes, which will air through the season 2 finale on Nov. 3rd.



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episode 1: "La gentillesse des étrangers" (Sunday, Sept. 29th)



The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episode 2: "Moulin Rouge" (Sunday, Oct. 6th)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episode 3: "L'Invisible" (Sunday, Oct. 13th)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episode 4: "La Paradis Pour Toi" (Sunday, Oct. 20th)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episode 5: "Vouloir, C'est Pouvoir" (Sunday, Oct. 27th)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2 Episode 6 (Season Finale): "Au Revoir Les Enfants" (Sunday, Nov. 3rd)

Walking Dead Daryl Dixon Season 2 Cast

Returning cast members from the first season include Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Clèmence Poésy as Sister Isabelle, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as the prophesied messiah Laurent, Laïka Blanc-Francard as Sister Sylvie, Anne Charrier as Madame Genet, Romain Levi as Codron, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Joel de la Fuente as Losang, and Melissa McBride as Carol, who appeared for the first time in this series at the end of the season 1 finale.



New cast members include Manish Dayal (The Resident) as Ash Patel, Nassima Benchicou (Emily in Paris) as Jacinta, and Tatiana Gousseff (Doc Martin) as Sabine.

Where to Stream The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 1 Online



The six-episode first season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is currently available to stream now on AMC+, The Roku Channel, and Spectrum On Demand. The complete first season is also available to own on Blu-ray and DVD, or digitally via online retailers like Apple TV+, Fandango at Home (formerly Vudu), YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, and the Microsoft Store.

Will There be The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 3?

AMC announced The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 started production in Spain in August and will film in Madrid and the Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions. The currently-shooting third season will air in 2025.

