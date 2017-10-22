Will The ‘Fear’ Crossover Happen In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8?

With the crossover between Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead looming somewhere on the horizon, many are wondering whether it will kick off in the upcoming eighth season of The Walking Dead.

While there is no clearly defined answer just yet, all signs are pointing to The Walking Dead Season 8 steering completely clear of any Fear the Walking Dead characters popping up in the All Out War storyline. Not to mention, all of the characters on Fear the Walking Dead might be dead. Instead, it looks like the show might be bringing the late Walking Dead character Abraham Ford to Fear the Walking Dead.

Abraham Ford began his journey in Houston, Texas with few details of his journey pre-Eugene being revealed. The same location was named in the Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead.

Still, many fans suspect Madison Clark or her daughter Alicia of becoming Alpha, the leader of the Whisperers group in the comics. If this were to be the case, neither character would be required to appear on The Walking Dead until the war with Negan were completed barring a massive deviation from the comics.

All theories revolving around any Fear the Walking Dead characters joining The Walking Dead, even Qaletaqa Walker as Beta, are made more implausible when one fact is considered. The time jump teased in the Season 8 trailer will see Rick and the Alexandria community at least two years in the future, if not four, five, or more. Fear the Walking Dead is already years behind The Walking Dead prior to the time jump. Madison, Alicia, and Qaletaqa would be required to show more age than the actors would be wearing by the time of filming.

Pairing the stories’ conflicting timelines with a requirement of more weeks than there are in a year to film complete seasons of both shows make it safe to say, “No character from Fear the Walking Dead will join The Walking Dead in Season 8,” or probably ever.

“It’s been in the works for a little while,” Greg Nicotero tells ComicBook.com of the crossover. “To be really honest, I’m so deep into The Walking Dead, I haven’t read any of the outlines for Fear yet. That’ll probably have to wait until I’m out from underneath all this stuff.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.