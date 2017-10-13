‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Cast In ‘Black Lightning’

After a brief stint on Fear the Walking Dead, Edwina Findley has been cast in a recurring role on the CW’s Black Lightning series.

Black Lightning is set to premiere its first episode in 2018. On the series, Findley will play Tori, “the beautiful and cunning younger sister to Tobias Whale,” according to Deadline. The character’s charm will be a front to disguise her deadly abilities, making her “an exciting threat to the people of Freeland.”

Black Lightning is the fifth CW series based on characters in DC Comics, however, will not exist in the same TV-universe as the Arrow-centric shows. The series will stand on its own, following the vigilante Black Lighting played by Jefferson Pierce. Years ago, Black Lightning hung up his suit and gave up the life of fighting crime but when his daughter Jennifer is recruited by a local gang, he is pushed back into the crime fighting ways.

With Black Lightning being executive produced by Greg Berlanti, it is a reunion for Findley, having worked with him on Brothers and Sisters where Berlanti was executive producer.

Findley is set to appear in Sunday’s Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead and also owns a series regular role on Tyler Perry’s If Loving You is Wrong series.

“Edwina is a fantastic talent, and I am so excited she is joining us,” said showrunner and executive producer Salim Akil.

"Edwina is a fantastic talent, and I am so excited she is joining us," said showrunner and executive producer Salim Akil.

The Season 3 finale of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday night at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season 8 premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.