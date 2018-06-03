‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 7: The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now

AMC will air the seventh episode of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season on Sunday night.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×07 is titled, “The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now.” The official synopsis for The Wrong Side of Where You Are Now reads, “Madison’s decision to help an adversary has unintended consequences. Meanwhile, John Dorie’s life hangs in the balance.”

The episode, which is new for the first time in two weeks, will pick up directly where Episode 4×06 left off. Alicia, Strand, and Luciana have come to a standoff with Mel and his Vultures as tensions are extremely high. The reasons, however, are unclear. With Jenna Elfman’s Laura/Naomi returning, Alicia is set on killing her as some sort of betrayal between the two characters seems to have happened in the past.

Where Episode 4×06 ended in Alicia shooting John Dorie, Episode 4×07 will see several characters making every effort to rescue the cowboy from bleeding out, turning to every corner possible as a means to having the right supplies to do so.

In the past tense timeline which has been played with all season long, Madison’s fate will also be explored. The character has been entirely absent in the “NOW” scenarios, leading many fans to believe her death is the reason tensions are so high between Alicia’s group and Mel’s Vultures.

To watch the new episode online, head over to AMC’s official website after it airs.

There is only one new episode left in the first half of Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season, with a mid-season hiatus set to take place following Episode 4×08. The show does not yet have a mid-season premiere date but will likely break until August, after a full trailer debuts at San Diego Comc Con in late July.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.