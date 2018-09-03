Victor Strand and John Dorie Headline ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 413

Fan-favorites Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) get the spotlight when they return in Sunday’s Fear The Walking Dead, ‘Blackjack.’ Per the official synopsis:

Strand and Dorie are marooned; Luciana aids a man in need; the group’s efforts to help a stranger put everyone in danger.

“What kind of sicko shito does that?” Sarah (Mo Collins) asks upon discovering a walker with “take what you need, leave you don’t” penned on its face in marker — a not-so-friendly parting gift left by the filthy woman (Tonya Pinkins), who totes around captive walkers as human-sized notepads.

While Morgan (Lennie James) and the recently reunited June (Jenna Elfman) and Al (Maggie Grace) draw ever closer to an inevitable confrontation with the woman, a solo Luciana (Danay García) — who set off to find a runaway Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), who already reconnected with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) — will encounter a kind stranger (Lady Bird‘s Stephen Henderson).

Meanwhile, Strand and Dorie — who also set off to find young Charlie just as a vicious storm rolled in — find themselves cut off from the rest of their fractured pack. The handy John has fashioned a makeshift raft intended to shepherd the stranded duo to freedom.

STRAND: We both know that these aren’t friendly waters. JOHN: Well, we ain’t goin’ for a swim. STRAND: If you get as far as the car, I’ll be impressed. John looks over at a mostly-submerged SUV. JOHN: You know, there’s room for two on this. I built it that way. These waters are moving slower than a one-legged dog. Could take weeks before it rains. Might never, if the levee’s broke. STRAND: I’ve got ample rations and my white whale. I’ll make do. If I had a drink, this would practically be paradise. Of course, I had paradise, but I was drawn into a fool’s errand at a time when fools routinely die, and if you have something — say, an estate with God’s wine cellar — you keep it. You don’t go out helping to find the instrument of your last safe place’s demise, no. His mind is made up. STRAND: I’m not getting in, on, whatever that thing is. I’m finally starting to get it. JOHN: Get what? STRAND: It’s time to stop being foolish. JOHN: You know, this is me using my head. This is me getting out of a dangerous situation. You could, too. Come on. Strand walks away. JOHN: Okay. But as soon as I find June and Charlie, I’m coming straight back here for you. In something a little less handmade. STRAND: I hear. But I won’t count on it. JOHN: You know, you’re gonna run outta food before this water goes down! Strand puts even more distance between them. He laughs. STRAND: How cute that you even consider tomorrow and the next day. I just hope that thing falls apart near the shoreline!

Fear The Walking Dead 413, ‘Blackjack,’ airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.