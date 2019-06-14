Fear The Walking Dead Star Breaks Down Daniel and Strand’s Reunion

Fear the Walking Dead brought together a very unlikely pair in Sunday night’s Episode 5×02. After parting ways in the Season 3 finale, Victor Strand and Daniel Salazar came face to face. The big twist of it all, of course, is that the last time they saw each other, Colman Domingo’s Strand shot Ruben Blades’ Daniel in the face. Somehow, the next encounter didn’t lead to the same thing, while the actors themselves were exhilarated to reunited.

“It was just a love fest,” Domingo tells ComicBook.com of working with Blades again. “I know that we’re at each others throats and there’s a lot of tension like somebody’s going to shoot each other, shoot the other in the face, but Ruben and I we love each other. There’s such a bromance there, and we love sparring and playing off each other because I think that he’s quick witted and funny and dark. I don’t know. I love the fact that we can go toe to toe and we never know where the other will go. It’s exciting. He’s a great dance partner.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Domingo also had a bit of insight to offer in regards to Strand’s choice to reunite with Salazar. Strand knew the encounter would start hostile and there was a chance that Salazar would shoot first and ask questions later. Still, it seems Strand may have finally changed and embraced his family of survivors, putting the greater good before himself.

“I think that says a lot about his character,” Domingo said. “What he’s willing to do. I think in past seasons people wouldn’t believe that he’d be willing to put himself on the line for other people, but it’s showing you immediately that he’s caring about others more than himself. He’s going to put himself directly in harm’s way. Directly with someone who has every reason to end his life, but he’s saying it’s worth it. If nothing else, it’s worth it that I tried.”

Still, don’t expect some sort of happy ending for these two characters. “They’re going to drive off and become the buddy comedy that we’ve always wanted,” Domingo jokes. “I’d watched that show, Two Men and a Cat. Oh, the cat’s awesome. The cat is going to become the biggest breakout star this show’s ever had.”

ComicBook.com’s interview with Colman Domingo will be available following the east coast broadcast of Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×03 on Sunday night. For now, also check out Domingo opening up about his relationship with Kim Dickens since her departure from Fear in Season 4. What do you think of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead so far? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. The Rick Grimes movies have not yet been given a release date.