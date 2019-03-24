‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Garret Dillahunt on Welcoming Austin Amelio to Crossover

Fear the Walking Dead is carrying out another crossover in its fifth season, as The Walking Dead‘s Austin Amelio is bringing Dwight to the spinoff show following the lead of Lennie James and his Morgan Jones one season earlier.

While the details of how Dwight comes to arrive in the Texas area after being kicked out of Alexandria in the Season Eight finale of The Walking Dead are being kept under wraps, Amelio seems to be getting along well with his new co-stars. Garret Dillahunt, who joined Fear the Walking Dead in its fourth season, seems to have nothing but admiration for his fellow post-apocalyptic actor.

“Yeah, he’s a cool dude,” Dillahunt told ComicBook.com. “It’s funny, I was talking with Lennie about this. It seems like we just don’t see anybody. We hang off set, or we’ll hang on publicity days or we’ll hang at conventions. It sounds like that’s where most people keep the relationships alive. The casts are just so big that often your storylines don’t cross, or if they cross it’s very minimal.”

Let’s hope Dillahunt and Amelio share some time on set because the dynamic between Dwight and John Dorie is interesting to imagine. “Yeah, he’s a real gent, that guy,” Dillahunt said. “I feel like I learn something new about him every day. I don’t know him very well yet, but I just think he’s a really interesting cat. He’s a great skateboarder, I just found out.”

Amelio regularly posts videos or photos of himself tearing up a local skatepark on his social media channels, which might seem a bit outside of tradition for someone who is a father. “Yeah, I was like, ‘What the f—?” He’s got these beautiful kids and wife. He’s got like five vintage motorcycles he tinkers with. I’m just like, ‘Who knew this little Renaissance man hiding out here in Austin, Texas?’ He’s a real cool dude.”

Are you excited to see Amelio join the cast of Fear the Walking Dead in the upcoming fifth season, following a slew of others who joined in Season Four?

