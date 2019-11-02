Fear the Walking Dead’s Austin Amelio Says It’s “Definitely Possible” Sherry Saves Morgan

Fear the Walking Dead star Austin Amelio says it’s “definitely possible” Dwight’s missing wife Sherry (Christine Evangelista) returns to save Morgan (Lennie James), who was last seen shot and left for dead by Virginia (Colby Minifie). In the spinoff’s Season 5 finale, “End of the Line,” Dwight intercepted a walkie talkie message from a voice that seemed to belong to his wife, but a delirious Dwight was unsure if he hallucinated this contact after Sherry’s trail of clues ran cold. If Sherry was within range of Humbug’s Gulch, where Dwight and the survivor convoy were separated by Virginia and the Pioneers, is it possible she reaches a wounded Morgan before he’s torn apart by walkers?

“Maybe. It’s definitely possible,” a tight-lipped Amelio said at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta. “It depends what they write, I don’t know.”

Attacked by Virginia, Morgan was shot and then left behind as a pack of walkers drew perilously close. The episode then cut to black, leaving Morgan’s fate unknown.

Morgan’s death was not confirmed by aftershow Talking Dead in its In Memoriam segment, suggesting Morgan isn’t dead — yet.

“In Season 6 I don’t know if my character will make it through,” James said on Talking Dead following the Season 5 finale. “When he first arrived in Texas, it was a man who wanted to get away from people. And now it’s a man who feels real love, responsibility and pride in a group of people that he wants to be around and he wants to call them his own. My hope for six is that they find a way of being back together.”

There has since been speculation Morgan could reunite with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in The Walking Dead movie trilogy. Like Morgan, Rick was gravely wounded before a last-minute rescue whisked him away to another part of the country aboard a helicopter — the same helicopter that surfaced early on in Fear Season 5.

Whether or not Sherry proves to be Morgan’s savior, Fear showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg previously hinted Dwight’s search for his wife could come to an end in Season 6.

“I will say that there have been quite a few clues in the back half of the season pointing to the fact that Dwight might be getting closer to Sherry than he’s been before,” Chambliss told EW. Despite the extensive resources offered to him by Virginia, Dwight is hopeful Sherry doesn’t belong to one of the many colonies controlled by the Pioneers.

“If he ends up with Sherry and if it’s because of Ginny, I think he is fearful that is just going to tarnish their relationship. And it’s going to essentially repeat the same exact thing that happened when Dwight and Sherry were together at the Sanctuary,” Chambliss said, pointing to Dwight’s history as an underling in the servitude of then-Savior leader Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The showrunner then teased “more answers” behind the Sherry mystery will be unraveled in Season 6.

AMC has not yet announced when Fear returns in 2020.

