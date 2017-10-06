In preparation of Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, AMC has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive clip from Episode 3×14.

Check out the exclusive clip in the video above. Episode 3×14 is called, “El Matadero.” The synopsis reads, “Alicia encounters a potential ally; Ofelia fights for survival; Nick uses his skill set for profit.”

In the clip, a brief look at Nick’s adventure is on display as he and Troy ride out to follow Alicia Clark. In Episode 3×13, Alicia elected to part ways with the group as they head out for Daniel’s dam in favor of a solo journey through the apocalypse. Nick volunteered to follow her to ensure her survival and Madison advised he take Troy along — prompting the situation seen in the clip above.

“Sounds like you were a real treat back in the day,” Troy tells Nick as they ride in the pick-up truck.

“Old news and none of your business,” Nick said. “Besides, Alicia’s wrong, that’s not why I stayed at the Ranch.”

Troy asks Nick what the reason is then, already skeptical of whatever Nick is going to say. “Travis was dead and Luciana was sick but my mom was falling apart,” Nick tells him.

Troy doesn’t believe him.

“You stayed at the Ranch because you love me!” Troy laughs before getting a bit more serious. “It’s alright! You and me, we’re more alike than you think. Black sheep. Children of violence. It’s just you wish you weren’t.”

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.