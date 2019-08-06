Fear The Walking Dead Adds Holly Curran in Recurring Role

Fear the Walking Dead has added Holly Curran to its cast for the back half of its fifth season. The role has not yet been revealed but is expected to be a recurring gig for the actress known best for her work on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. The series is currently wrapping up its mid-season hiatus and wrapped production on Season Five a few weeks ago.

Curran is the latest to join an expanding cast following the exits by Frank Dillane and Kim Dickens in Season 4. Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, Daryl Mitchell, Alexa Nicenson, Mo Collins, and Maggie Grace have all become series regulars since the launch of Season 4. Curren’s role on on the AMC zombie series has not yet been revealed. After confirming Fear has been renewed for its sixth season on AMC, the show’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con confirmed the addition of other new cast members Colby Minifie (Jessica Jones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Peter Jacobson (House, The Americans) and newcomer Colby Hollman in unknown roles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans can also look forward to series veteran Rubén Blades, who plays Daniel Salazar and who is an accomplished singer-songwriter, singing on the show before Season 5 ends.

“In addition to the ticking clock of the impending plant meltdown, there are also a lot of balls in the air,” showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg told EW.

“Dwight and Dorie are still pretty far from the plane. Will they make it back in time? What about Morgan, Alicia, and Grace? Is Alicia contaminated with nuclear radiation? Will the rest of the group be able to finish the plane in time to get it in the air? All we can say is it’s going to be a nail biter of a mid-season finale that will put our characters in perhaps the most heightened, dangerous, and emotional situation they’ve faced yet. Buckle up!”

Fear the Walking Dead airs its mid-season 5 finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC before returning to the network with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 11. The episode will be followed by The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special.