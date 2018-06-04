‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Kills Another Surprising Character

Fear the Walking Dead made quick work of another character on Sunday night’s Episode 4×07.

Spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×07 follow. Major spoilers!

The standoff between Alicia, Strand, and Luciana against Mel and his Vultures become very violent in Sunday night’s Episode 4×07. Where Episode 4×06 ended in a standoff which looked to be lopsided, the tide was turned when it was revealed Alicia Clark’s massive rifle had a grenade launcher strapped to it. It would be the weapon which took down Mel, the leader of the Vultures.

Mel, played by Kevin Zegers, joined Fear the Walking Dead in its current season. The character built a tense relationship with Madison Clark and her family back in the days where her group was fortifying the baseball stadium. How that ended up will be explained in the Mid-Season Four finale one week from Sunday but Mel’s fate was revealed regardless.

Mel narrowly survived the explosion from Alicia’s grenade launcher, crawling back to her. When Alicia approached him, she wanted to know how long Jenna Elfman’s Noami/Laura had been wit his Vulture group. As it turns out, she was never truly wishing to join his group or as deceitful to Alicia’s as Alicia might believe. His lack of answer, though, resulted in the barrel of a gun being driven through his head and a firm lack of knowledge.

It was a quick turnaround for a villain in the Dead universe, as groups tend to hang around and pose longer lasting threats to the protagonists. Negan and the Saviors, for example, posed a similar threat to Rick’s group on The Walking Dead and played a part for more than two years. The Governor did the same, for almost two entire seasons much earlier in the original series. At the same time, groups like the Terminus cannibals or Wolves were teased for entire seasons only to be introduced and eliminated with three episodes. The Vultures on Fear the Walking Dead made it for seven and will be in the “BEFORE” timeline for the Mid-Season Four finale.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.