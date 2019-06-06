Fear the Walking Dead’s Kim Dickens Joins Rosario Dawson Crime Anthology as Series Regular

Former Fear the Walking Dead leading lady Kim Dickens has been cast as a series regular in Briarpatch, a USA Network crime anthology series starring Rosario Dawson, Deadline reports.

Dickens will play Chief of Police Eve Raytek, an “authoritative firecracker” and “boot-stomping good old girl who’s used to operating in an all-male environment.” Raytek “knows how to do a shot, read a room and get things done.”

Based on Thomas Ross’ novel, Briarpatch follows Allegra “Pick” Dill (Dawson), a dogged investigator returning to her border-town Texas home after her homicide detective sister is murdered with a car bomb. What begins as a search for a killer turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

“The season celebrates the beloved genres represented by Thomas’ book — a stylish blend of crime and pulp fiction — while updating his sense of fun, danger and place for a new generation,” USA promises.

Andy Greenwald (Marvel-FX’s Legion) acts as writer-executive producer for Universal Content Productions (Psych, Mr. Robot) and Paramount Television (Jack Ryan, The Haunting of Hill House).

Jay R. Ferguson (Twin Peaks), Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.), and Edi Gathegi (StartUp) also star in the season of the Albuquerque, New Mexico-filmed series.

Dickens most recently reprised her role as Joanie Stubbs in HBO’s Deadwood: The Movie and starred alongside Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson in Netflix’s The Highwaymen. She also filmed Showtime pilot Queen Fur, Dickens’ first announced role after her Madison Clark was killed off the Walking Dead spinoff after three years in its semi-rebooted fourth season last June.

Though Dickens is open to reprising her Fear role, she does not expect the series, now in its fifth season, to revisit Madison. She previously admitted to ComicBook.com she was “surprised” and “disappointed” to learn Madison would be killed off come the Season 4 mid-season finale.

“It’s a no-one’s-safe environment,” Dickens said. “That said, that moment when I heard, I was terribly disappointed. You know, I really hung my hat on this character. I loved her so much and I was so proud and honored to be this fierce leader in this amazing Walking Dead universe.”

Production on Briarpatch starts this month.