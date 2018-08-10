‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Colman Domingo Hopes for a Kim Dickens Return

Veteran Fear The Walking Dead star Colman Domingo, whose shifty Victor Strand formed an unlikely bond with the now-dead Madison Clark, is hopeful good friend and former co-star Kim Dickens can return to the series from beyond the grave.

Asked during a Facebook Live Q&A with AMC Brazil which dead character from past seasons he would bring back, Domingo said, “I would bring my good buddy Madison back.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Because Madison and Strand had such a great time, and I thought there was much more story to tell. Who knows, maybe she’ll come back in dream sequences, or something. Maybe she’ll be haunting me. ‘Victor, get up, do the right thing. Victor, have a scotch. Drink more scotch, Victor,’” Domingo said.

Following the deaths of Dickens’ former lead Madison and son Nick (Frank Dillane), Strand and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) are the last-remaining OG cast members on board the Walking Dead spinoff series since its first season.

The show underwent an overhaul for Season Four, bringing over Walking Dead transplant Morgan (Lennie James) and introducing to the franchise new audience favorites John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), Althea (Maggie Grace), and June (Jenna Elfman).

“But I would like to bring back Madison, because I think that she’s — also, because I just like working with Kim, I just like working with Kim, too,” Domingo added. “I like working with our new comrades as well, [but] Kim and I had something special.”

Bringing dead characters back through dream sequences or hallucinations is a tactic employed by both series: Madison, following the destruction of the Gonzalez Dam, saw a vision of dead lover Travis (Cliff Curtis). Morgan is certainly no stranger to “ghosts” and hallucinations, and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Tyreese (Chad Coleman) are just two of the many Walking Dead characters who have had in-their-head encounters with dead figures from their past.

Following Madison’s death as revealed by the mid-season finale, Dickens told EW she would not be reappearing for the remaining half of Season Four.

“I don’t know what the second half of the season entails,” Dickens said. “I haven’t seen any of the scripts even. I’m still super-close to my castmates and everything. We’re all really tight, but I haven’t really heard anything about what’s going to happen on the show. It’ll be interesting to see. And it will be a void.”

Both Alicia and Strand will continue to struggle in the wake of Madison’s death and the loss will lead to big changes in both characters, who must now move forward without their largest positive influence.

Fear The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 12.