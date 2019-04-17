‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Kim Dickens Open For Madison’s Return

A large portion Fear the Walking Dead fans have been longing for the return of Madison Clark since the character portrayed by Kim Dickens bowed out in the Mid-Season Four finale. Having never officially seen a body, fans have hung on to the slim chance that Madison Clark survived the fire at the baseball stadium in Texas. It sounds like Dickens might be hanging on to that same shred of hope but without quite as much optimism.

“As far as I know, she’s dead!” Dickens told MovieWeb. “It was the (acting role) I’m most proud of. Helping build that show from the beginning, across three different countries, that character was something I felt I had grown my whole career to get to play. I’m so proud of it, and it ended too soon for what I wanted, but there were a lot of changes over there creatively. I can’t imagine they would want to revisit Madison, but she was a great character. I’m so proud of it.”

Fans of both The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead have long known not to assume a character is dead until they see a body. Glenn Rhee and Daniel Salazar are among many who returned after absences leaving them thought gone forever. Madison Clark’s death itself was heavily implied (less than Glenn’s was back during The Walking Dead‘s Dumpstergate scandal) and never fully realized on screen.

The show has undergone what is referred to as a soft reboot, bringing in a slew of new cast members and characters while wiping away several of the originals, Fear could benefit from bringing back one of its original stars. Though the show has garnered a bit of new interest by adding The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James and Austin Amelio as their respective Morgan Jones and Dwight characters, the core fans would be more likely to stick around or return if the original journey continued. The only cast members remaining from Fear the Walking Dead‘s first season are Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo.

As the story goes, original showrunner Dave Erickson had planned on building toward a series finale where Madison Clark becomes a villain who ends up in a feud against her kids who are holding on to their humanity. The notion is not one which seems feasible at this point, though a return for the character with a villainous mentality could make for an interesting dynamic with Morgan as his hope for redeeming others is perpetually on display.

For now, there is no reason to believe Madison will be returning on Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead returns for its 10th season in October. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season on June 2nd.