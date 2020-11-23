Fear The Walking Dead Showrunners on Madison’s Return in Season 6

Fear the Walking Dead might be bringing back a character many of its core fans miss quite a bit. In the show’s fourth season, Madison Clark was killed off in a manner which didn’t seem to make a lot of sense when she chose to light a baseball stadium on fire and make no effort to escape as she tried to protect her kids from a herd of walkers. Kim Dickens was caught off guard by the dismissal from her leading role which fueled fan frustrations. Now, years after Lennie James joined Fear the Walking Dead as Morgan Jones, an unknown character rescued The Walking Dead alum, and there is “a chance” that it was Madison Clark.

In the mid-season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark makes the first mention of the stadium where Madison died since the group ventured back to it years ago. Back then, there was no indication that Madison was alive, but there was no further indication she had perished either. As fans of any comic book adaptation know, especially in the world of The Walking Dead, a death does not need to be accepted until a body is shown. Madison’s body has never been shown and, if it does come back into frame, Madison might actually be alive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s always a chance,” Fear the Walking Dead co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. “There’s always a chance. We can’t say much else about who saved Morgan, other than we saw the note. We saw that it was someone with an ulterior motive who said that Morgan still had things to do. It’s someone that Morgan doesn’t know. We know that from the note, also. I think when we do reveal who that person is who saved them, that note is going to take on a whole new level of resonance in terms of what it means.” The full interview can be read here.

Madison having survived would bring up a lot of questions, such as how she escaped the stadium, where she has been, and why she has made no effort to reunite with her daughter. However, the new meaning of the message on Morgan’s note could indicate that Madison recognized how Morgan was looking after Alicia and she saved him as a means to protect Alicia while she, for some still unknown reason, could not.

Would you like to see Kim Dickens return to Fear the Walking Dead as Madison Clark? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!

Fear the Walking Dead will return for the rest of its sixth season in 2021.