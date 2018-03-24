Melissa McBride Explains Time On ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Set

Back in January, The Walking Dead fans thought Melissa McBride might be joining the Fear the Walking Dead sibling series after the actress was spotted on set. McBride has now revealed the reasoning for her time spent on the Austin, Texas.

“I was out there shadowing, Michael Satrazemis, who’s directing one of the episodes,” McBride told ComicBook.com. “I went out there for about three weeks to shadow him while he directed.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As it turns out, McBride is interested in directing a project of her own, though she can’t quite reveal what it is just yet. Whether or not she will be in charge of an upcoming episode of The Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead is entirely unknown and would be a purely speculative claim, at this point.

Ultimately, though, McBride is sad to see her co-star Lennie James leaving the flagship zombie drama for the crossover event beginning with Fear the Walking Dead‘s fourth season. “I just love Lenny and I love his face. I love his eyes are so soulful and it’s always a remarkable thing to work with him,” McBride said. “So present, always so present as Morgan.”

With only four episodes remaining in The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, the AMC series is gearing for production of its ninth season which will begin shooting in late April. Should McBride’s Carol Peletier survive the conclusion of Rick and Negan’s All Out War feud, she will be heading back to set in just a few weeks.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.