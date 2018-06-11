‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Had An Easter Egg for Two ‘The Walking Dead’ Characters

Sunday’s Fear The Walking Dead mid-season finale featured a nod to two famous The Walking Dead characters: the killed-off Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) and big-brained Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt).

The hard-to-spot easter egg was pointed out on live after show Talking Dead, where it was revealed a tape marked ‘Abe / Doctor’ was among the tapes in Althea’s (Maggie Grace) possession.

“When Madison is rummaging through Al’s tapes, we see they’re all labeled,” said co-showrunner Ian Goldberg.

“And each of those tapes, each of those labels, will tell a story. They’re all stories that Al has captured at one point or another in her travels, and if you look closely, some of those names might ring a bell if you’re a fan of the Walking Dead universe, you might get excited about some of the stories that she’s captured.”

“I think it’s just a nice easter egg that shows how connected the universe is, so I don’t know if we’re ever actually going to see what was on this tape, but it is a fantastic way to see that the worlds are still connected,” said host Chris Hardwick.

Fear‘s halfway point of season 4 revealed Al had encountered Madison (Kim Dickens) before reconnecting with her group and establishing the stadium, which a year later would prove the site of Madison’s death as she goes down with the ship leading a horde of walkers away from her vulnerable band of survivors.

Video documentarian Al had captured Madison’s story — among Al’s treasured collection of interviews, this one labeled ‘Amina’ — which was later watched by a grieving and vengeful Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey).

Before it was announced in November it was longtime Walking Dead veteran Morgan (Lennie James) who would be making the jump to Fear as part of the first-ever crossover between the two series, it was speculated it was Abraham who would be at the center of the crossover: The Walking Dead once showed the character in a Houston, Texas grocery store, and it was Texas where Fear season 4 was set and filmed.

Abraham first encountered a helpless Eugene after the former military man encountered the purported “scientist,” who reinvigorated Abraham’s sense of purpose when the mullet-sporting genius lied about a mission to Washington, D.C., where Eugene was needed to cure the worldwide outbreak of the zombie plague.

In August, Cudlitz said he was open to a return to The Walking Dead, which could see the character come back in flashbacks or, in the case of Fear, tapes revealing an early run-in Abraham and Eugene had with Althea.

“I would strongly consider whatever the show came at me with at any point,” Cudlitz said. “I had a great experience with the show. As long as they keep telling stories the way they’re telling them, which I feel is amazing, I’d be open to anything as long as it worked with my schedule, obviously. I’m on the other side of [the show’s current story].”

Fear The Walking Dead returns Sundays this August on AMC.