Fear The Walking Dead: Catch-Up For Season 5 in 10 Minutes

If you’re gearing up to watch Fear the Walking Dead‘s fifth season, a refresher of the four seasons and 53 episodes which came before it might be beneficial. The show has undergone serious changes since its launch, as several of the original characters were quickly wiped from the series and an overhaul brought interesting new faces into the mix. Now, Skybound (publisher of The Walking Dead comic) has put together a video recapping each season of Fear the Walking Dead.

The trip down memory lane seen in the video above is a reminder of how much the series has changed. While Season One originals Alycia Debnam-Carey and Colman Domingo remain onboard regularly, others such as Mercedes Mason, Cliff Curtis, and Kim Dickens have all made surprising exits. Since that time, newcomers such as Lennie James have brought The Walking Dead world into the mix with a crossover, while Garret Dillahunt, Jenna Elfman, and Danay Garcia brought wholly new characters to Season 4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Fortunately for Fear the Walking Dead, James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Austin Amelio, and Ruben Blades are oozing with enough talent to offer the lackluster early narrative some compelling screen time,” ComicBook.com’s review of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5’s first five episodes reads. “More specifically, James and Debnam-Carey play opposite one another delightfully, though the latter has certainly earned the right to more dialogue by now. James’ nuanced, veteran skill commands the screen while his character’s ideologies clash with those of Debnam-Carey’s Alicia Clark, a character who has lost everything and managed to emerge with traits capable of making her a leader.”

“The series gains a lot of momentum as it carries on, which will leave viewers on an optimistic note for what’s to come throughout the new season. The narrative threads which it stumbled to introduce early on certainly have potential for rewarding payoff down the road. Looking back at its preceding season though, it’s safer to go into the rest of the season more cautiously. If James, Debnam-Carey, and Blades are given their time to shine within an independent story, the season is destined for a brighter fate.”

What is your favorite episode of Fear the Walking Dead? What are you hoping to see in Season 5? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram or Twitter!

The Walking Dead returns for its tenth season in October. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.