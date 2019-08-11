Fear The Walking Dead Returns Tonight

Fear the Walking Dead‘s mid-season hiatus comes to an end on Sunday night, with the AMC series airing its mid-season five premiere. The mid-season break was shorter than usual, spanning only three weeks as the series will air its final eight episodes of Season Five ahead of The Walking Dead Season 10’s premiere in early October.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 5×09 is titled, “Channel 4.” The official synopsis for Channel 4 reads, “The group, traveling in a convoy, doubles-down on their mission to help survivors. In an effort to encourage more survivors to reach out, Al, Luciana, and Charlie document Morgan and the gang on a dangerous mission to help a reclusive survivor.”

The episode will offer a found footage style for the first time in the show’s history. Through its entire run time, the story will unfold in a documentary format, as if the viewer were have played one of the tapes from Althea’s camera.

The remainder of the season will also deal with the fallout from Alicia Clark’s exposure to the blood of a walker that has been contaminated by radiation. If Grace’s warning is to be true, then Alicia is doomed.

“When I first read it, I did call up [the producers] and I was like, ‘Yo, what’s happening?’ And I got a few details, but of course I cannot say anything,” Debnam-Carey told TV Line at Comic-Con when asked about the scary moment from Season 5A’s penultimate episode.

“I can say it’s this one moment where we really see Alicia try and embrace people and finally reach out and see that it’s important to let other people in and try to become this family rather than just being a killing machine or putting herself in the position of warrior. And it’s almost like kind of quite funny that she then does that, and suddenly it’s like she’s already in jeopardy straight away again after trying to help people and not being on her own. It’s interesting, for sure.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs its mid-season 5 finale Sunday, July 21 at 9/8c on AMC before returning to the network with its mid-season premiere Sunday, August 11. The episode will be followed by The Walking Dead Season 10 Preview Special hosted by Talking Dead‘s Chris Hardwick.