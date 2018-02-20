New ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Promo Teases War On Ranch

A new featurette in promotion of Fear the Walking Dead‘s midseason 3 premiere and its following episodes has been released, teasing some real tension on Broke Jaw Ranch.

In the new video, seen above, the cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead spill some interesting perspective of what fans can expect from the eight remaining episodes of their show’s third season. One of the most revealing elements, however, might be Strand’s interactions with Walker as he has clearly found the Clark family once again after abandoning the Abigail yacht and comes equipped with knowledge that the entire world has fallen.

“All bets are off,” showrunner Dave Erickson said. “The nation has arrived at the Ranch.”

“We’re landing a little deeper into the apocalypse where the rules are changing,” Strand actor Colman Domingo said. “I think the thing that fans can look forward to is that our families will be united in some way.”

“Lots of action, lots of movement,” Daniel actor Ruben Blades promised. “Things you do not expect.”

“We’re going to find Madison in something of a power position in the Ranch,” Erickson said. “The truth is Madison is in control and Madison is dealing with Walker and she’s brokered a deal with him.” It’s a clear split between the main characters as the Clark family tries to keep both Walker’s Native American clan and the Otto family happy.

“There’s this leadership vacuum in the Ranch,” Alicia Clark actress Alycia Debnam-Carey said. “Otto is gone and Jake is getting weaker by the second. Alicia steps into that role. It’s a really, really exciting beginning of what she can do.”

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead returns with a two-hour midseason premiere on September 10th. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.

