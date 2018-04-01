‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Will Be Accessible To New Viewers

Fear The Walking Dead season 4 will be easily accessed by newcomers, executive producer Andrew Chambliss tells Cinema Blend.

“Really I think anyone, whether you’re a fan of Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead or someone who’s completely new to the universe, can really kind of step in,” said Chambliss, who serves as newly appointed showrunner on season 4 alongside Ian Goldberg, replacing Fear co-creator and executive producer Dave Erickson.

Even as the Walking Dead spinoff heads into its fourth season, its group of new characters makes it easy for series novices to start watching.

“We’ve got so many new faces and so many familiar faces that there’s a different point of view kind of represented in the episode, so it’s very easy for someone to kind of latch onto a particular point of view and just kind of experience this season,” Chambliss said.

“So I’d say anyone who has any interest, they can jump aboard. I don’t think it’s hard to kind of find their footing in the storytelling.”

Fear season 4 will bring back series regulars Madison (Kim Dickens), Nick (Frank Dillane), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), bringing their survival tale closer in step with their Walking Dead counterparts by way of a time jump.

Their story will intersect with series newcomers John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt), Naomi (Jenna Elfman), Althea (Maggie Grace) and Walking Dead transplant Morgan Jones (Lennie James), who at this point have endured nearly two years in the hardened world of a zombie apocalypse.

The cast visited WonderCon at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California, revealing intriguing new season 4 details — including a new trajectory and mindset for Morgan, a traumatized Naomi, and an unusually thriving Althea.

Fear and the flagship series will officially crossover as part of Survival Sunday, a special one-night-only event on Sunday, April 15.

AMC and Fathom Events will bring The Walking Dead season 8 finale and the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere to theaters with exclusive bonus footage as both episodes air live on AMC.

The Walking Dead season 8 finale airs Sunday, April 15 at 9/8c, immediately followed by the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere.