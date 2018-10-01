‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Finale Recap: …I Lose Myself

A herd of walkers chases Althea through an alley way. She tries to get into several cars but they are locked. She comes upon a small group eating an animal on the ground. Eventually, she locks herself into a building and breaks into cars. Luckily for her, a police car in the parking garage has a radio in it. No one answers and it dies.

Althea turns her attention to a news van nearby. She investigates it with the police car’s shotgun and flashlight. Inside, she is delighted to find a camera. She hotwires the police car and heads toward the fire truck. On foot, she searches the perimeter.

Martha suddenly approaches her with Jim. “He’s strong now,” she says. “Where is everyone else?” Althea is not happy that she took her tapes and van. Martha doesn’t want to hurt her. She likes that she doesn’t help. Instead she just takes stories and carries on. Martha decides to clock her in the head and knock her out.

The Fear the Walking Dead opening credits play.

Continued

Althea wakes up with the group. She explains that Martha is looking for them.

Morgan watches a tape of Martha on Althea’s camera. She promises that when he sees her again, she will be stronger than ever. John tries to tell Morgan it’s time to move on but Morgan insists he has to stay here to try to help Martha. He has been where she is. John uses fish as a metaphor, explaining that sometimes he feels its best to leave them be even when he sees something coming to harm them. He declares Morgan might be the fish in this situation.

Walking down the road at night, Morgan radios for Martha. She responds that she knew he would come for her. She is at mile marker 54. He starts in her direction.

Continued

At the gas station where Morgan first met Sarah and Wendell, the group replenishes themselves. Meanwhile, Althea preps guns in her van. Alicia, Strand, and Luciana plot their route to Alexandria. Luciana declares they should find another reason to live.

John and June have a flirty moment in the gas station’s aisles. She eventually tries to open up about herself but he tells her, “It doesn’t take a whole day to recognize sunshine.” She knows who she is now. They share a kiss.

Elsewhere, Morgan finds Jim’s reanimated body in the back of a police car. He opens the door and Jim plops out before Morgan puts him down. He realizes Martha isn’t far and sees her body in the grass nearby. Approaching, he asks her if she is armed. She is breathing, alive, but ready to go.

Morgan offers her help. He puts her in the back of the police car as she repeats, “Not yet!” As the car drives, she tries to kick out a door. Morgan offers her antibiotics but she doesn’t want them. He starts to ask her who she lost. She is silent. John radios for Morgan, who tells him he is bringing Martha back to Mississippi.

Continued

At the gas station, John is not hearing from Morgan. Sarah explains that Morgan’s signal won’t come in here until he is closer but Morgan likely hears him.

Outside, Althea loads the van up with coolant. Infected approach and Althea jumps down to fight them but is too weak. Alicia uses a pistol toe rescue her from a distance as everyone runs to her.

In the car, Martha explains that she lost her husband Hank. “Back when everything was starting, we were trying to get out of the city,” she explains. “I was driving. Someone was weaving in and out of the traffic, trying to get ahead, trying to get theirs, and they clipped me. My Hank, he needed my help. I didn’t know what to do. I went out to the road, tried to flag someone down but no one stopped. No one pulled over to help.”

Morgan explains that she was not weak. “You are stuck,” he tells her. Over the radio, June tells Morgan that Al got sick and now everyone has caught it, as well.

“Morgan, something’s not right,” she tells him.

Continued

Morgan races back to the gas station. Martha offers to take the medicine but instead pulls on Morgan’s arm. The car crashes into a rock wall. After stumbling from the car, she tells Morgan she is going to make him strong. She starts writing on his forehead.

When he wakes up, “I lose people, I lose myself,” is written on his forehead. A metal object is lodged in his leg. He tries to reason with Martha. She insists this is the end for her, though, revealing her bad injury from Wendell’s gun shot. Morgan insists he has to try to get to his people, despite the pain.

Martha tells Morgan that he has to either kill her or die himself.

At the gas station, infected are pounding on the doors. June starts looking through the water supply and realizes that each of the bottles have already been opened. “Someone poisoned us,” she declares. Over the radio, she tells Morgan.

Continued

Martha admits to poisoning the water. She claims Morgan made them weak. Morgan wants to know what she put in the water — it was antifreeze. Morgan tries to tell them over the radio but June can’t hear her.

Morgan begins to choke Martha, with flashes of the group cutting by. At the last minute, he allows her to live and pulls the metal from his leg. He handcuffs Martha to the car and leaves her there, where she can’t kill anyone after turning. He starts toward the gas station on foot.

Along the way, he radios for the group several times but gets nothing. Eventually, he comes up a car which runs and starts in their direction again. Althea starts watching old tapes of people she ran into. Eventually, she comes upon a mother of two young boys.

Continued

Morgan’s journey is on foot again. He is struggling with his leg wound.

Althea’s look at the tapes continues. She sees more people with young kids.

Morgan, now stuck in the road, radios one more time. No one is answering. Al gets on the radio to tell Morgan that she is not going to let Martha win. Morgan gets back to her and tells her that it’s antifreeze. June rules that they need ethanol and there is a truck full outside.

John and the group take down as many walkers as the can at the door with June and Charlie distracting them at the windows. Strand and Luciana make it to the truck while the rest go back inside. The walkers turn their attention to them but Althea mows them down with her van’s guns. The bullets put holes in the side of the truck, causing the ethanol to leak out.

June explains to Morgan over the radio that they lost all the ethanol. John tells Morgan there is no way for them to find more. “I can’t lose you,” Morgan says. “I can’t lose any of you! I can’t go back to what I was.” John signs off by telling Morgan people out there need him.

Continued

At the gas station, a sweaty Althea talks to her camera and asks whoever finds the tapes to keep them safe and make sure they matter.

Sarah asks how many “meat puppets” they took out. Strand jokes that he finally drank himself to death. Luciana thought they would have a chance. Alicia thought she’d get a second chance. Charlie is glad to have seen the beach.

Suddenly, the walkers turn away to the sound of a truck stopping. Morgan rushes in. The group is happy to see him. Morgan found a beer truck and brought it to them because it is loaded with ethanol. Jim has now saved them twice.

“There was a time I thought I didn’t have anyone to share a drink with anymore,” Strand says to Alicia. They grin at one another and throw some more beer back.

At a table, John tells Charlie drinking beer is a one time deal.

In the bathroom, Morgan takes a hard look at himself before wiping the marker on his forehead away.

Continued

Morgan heads back to the place he left Martha, finding her severed arm attached to the police car. Nearby, she is stumbling up the street as a walker. She has “Strong” written on her forehead. Morgan puts her down.

Moments later, the group asks Morgan if they can finally head out for Alexandria. He’s not going there anymore. He declares that Martha became who she was because no one stopped to help her. He wants to use Polar Bear’s journals to help people.

He leads the group to a denim factory near a dam. This is where the help started. Morgan says that no one is being forced to stay but he is going to begin to rebuild here. Luciana suggests they stay to make up for what they’ve done before.

Alicia declares they have to turn it into something more, like her mom had wished for. Strand, however, questions where they will find people.

Althea volunteers her tapes as a means to locate people.

Later, the group arrives at the factory with reinforced trucks. Morgan has been watching tapes. John loads his guns. June is loaded up on medical supplies. Morgan radios to anybody who might need help, advising them to “hang in there.”

The group is on their first mission.