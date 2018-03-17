‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Trailer Released

AMC has released a new Fear The Walking Dead season 4 teaser, “After the Fall.”

The 60-second teaser puts the spotlight on The Walking Dead transplant Morgan (Lennie James) and Fear leader Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), each laying out their philosophy going into the spinoff’s upcoming fourth season.

“I ran. My wife… my son… my friends… that’s who I lost before I lost myself,” Morgan says. “In this world you will be torn apart by teeth or bullets. I learned to accept what I was. A killer. Everything I saw was red. In this world, we’re always on our own.”

“I’m tired of running. I’ve lost loved ones too,” Madison says. “Some people can be cruel. They’re gonna take and they’ll kill. I did a lot worse when I was out there. We all did. But we can stop that. We can start over.”

The semi-reboot will bring Walking Dead veteran Morgan into the fold as he heads West following the conclusion of All Out War, assimilating into a new group of outliers comprised of gunslinger John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Althea (Maggie Grace), who can be seen withdrawing a pair of Wolverine-like stabbing blades.

Morgan will cross paths with Clark matriarch Madison and her tight-knit band of hardened survivors, son Nick (Frank Dillane), daughter Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), and allies Luci (Danay Garcia) and Strand (Colman Domingo).

Series newcomer Jenna Elfman, who plays Naomi, is spotted sitting alone on stairs, knife in hand.

The Walking Dead will springboard Morgan directly into Fear, bringing an undetermined time jump to the spinoff and putting it closer in step with the flagship series.

“In terms of how he interacts with Fear, we started this season with a plan of where we wanted to take our characters, emotionally, speaking about isolation and community and hopelessness and hope,” co-showrunner Ian Goldberg told EW. “As it happened, it sort of became undeniable when we started to talk about that, Morgan should be a critical element in that story.”

Also joining the series in a creative role is executive producer Scott M. Gimple, the Walking Dead showrunner who will be vacating the position for the series’ upcoming ninth season. Gimple will act as AMC’s Chief Content Officer for all things Dead moving forward.

The Walking Dead season 8 finale airs Sunday, April 15, immediately followed by the Fear The Walking Dead season 4 premiere.

AMC will team with Fathom Events to bring the crossover to more than 750 movie theaters nationwide as a one-night-only special event April 15.

