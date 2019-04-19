‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Producer Reveals Biggest Peril of Season 5

Fear the Walking Dead director-producer Michael E. Satrazemis says the biggest threat in Season Five is more internal than external.

“I would say it’s neither,” Satrazemis said at WonderCon when asked if the bigger peril is the undead or the elements, after the back half of Season Four pit Morgan (Lennie James) and company against first a ferocious hurricane and then the ‘Filthy Woman’ (Tonya Pinkins), who weaponized walkers in her crusade against do-gooders.

“It’s kind of the internal struggle for each character, while trying to save people and have kind of a higher purpose and process everything they’re doing. Last season was pretty brutal for everyone, and everyone has a lot to process and get over.”

Even amid each character’s own personal struggles, that mission to seek out and save strangers does bring the survivors into dangerous new territory.

“There are a couple of environmental factors happening. It’s not a hurricane,” added Alicia Clark star Alycia Debnam-Carey. “We find ourselves in an environment that is… uncharted. Uncharted and unknown and quite unpredictable. For many reasons of which we cannot disclose.”

Debnam-Carey could be hinting at the involvement of potentially radioactive walkers, as the Season Five trailer showed Morgan, Alicia and their group confronted with signs warning of danger and nuclear contamination.

Posed a similar question at WonderCon — if walkers, people, or a specific location serves as the biggest threat in Season Five — co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss said it’s “all of the above.”

“We saw our group head out with that mission to help people and they’re gonna find it’s a lot harder than just picking up a walkie and saying they want to help,” Chambliss said. “A lot of teasers in that trailer, but they find themselves in a strange place with some kind of mysterious things going on around them.”

Added co-showrunner Ian Goldberg, “You did see that nuclear sign, and they may come up against a walker threat that is unlike any they’ve ever seen. And a walker threat that might be able to hurt them beyond just a bite. So perhaps some of the most dangerous walkers they’ve faced yet.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.

