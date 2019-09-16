Fear the Walking Dead Recap With Spoilers: Today And Tomorrow

In footage from Althea’s tapes, Morgan opens up about his family. He talks about Jenny being from North Carolina. They met in Raleigh. “She hated the water,” he says. “She still didn’t have the heart to tell me I wasted half my damn paycheck renting the boat for our date.” They had a small family. Someone fast forwards through the tape periodically “I didn’t sleep, I mean really sleep, good three months…he wanted to get a dog…he played baseball and he was terrible…boy just loved comics…he made me this card…he made me this card. Father’s Day…My boy Duane, he was the best of both of us. You grow up and you think that you know what life is. That you’ve seen the patterns and the cliches are pretty much true and then you have a child and it reframes everything that everybody knows.” Morgan was watching his own tapes.

Althea informs him they need to get moving. He wants to keep dropping off boxes. Before heading out, they realize someone is here because there missing a can of gas. A man is using the gas can to fuel up a van. Al and Morgan catch him and he panics. Suddenly, people on horses ride up, so they jump in the car. Althea starts filming it. They search but don’t find the group.

Fear the Walking Dead’s opening credits play.

Elsewhere, Grace is trying to prep solar panels and Daniel encourages her to take a break. They get a radio call.

Meanwhile, Althea interviews the questions the man they met. His name is Tom, he was previously the head of a homeowners association where a group of a few dozen survived. The people on the horses showed up and offered to help but ended up blaming him for things going badly there. He had to run from them. His sister Janice is still in the community. They “didn’t care about today, just tomorrow,” he tells her, which is a phrase Althea recognizes. They are going to try to get his sister out.

The horses ride into Paradise Ridge apartments.

In the night, Morgan questions Al’s motives to rescue Tom’s sister. It ends with her questioning why he doesn’t want to go back to the convoy. She claims he is running from something.

Elsewhere, Grace and Daniel are stuck in the road, complete with Skidmark. They are going to leave some supplies behind and continue but they take Skidmark with them.

At the apartment complex, Althea and Morgan sneak in when a guard comes outside to kill a walker. They are caught off guard when a truck and some horses pull in. They recognize the tanker truck as their own. Althea reveals that she heard about the “tomorrow” stuff from another person. Morgan encourages Althea to look for her person while Morgan investigates their truck.

Grace and Daniel encounter a small herd and start putting them down but it results in his vinyl records being dirtied with their blood. Ultimately, they have to flee and leave the music behind.

In the complex, Morgan hunts for Janice in houses. He tells Al via radio that Janice is not here. Both of their searches continue. Allthea finds maps with keys marking them and an impressive inventory board. Morgan finds a walker that Janice had killed and tells Al they have to get moving. They end up in a pool and get caught by Ginny.

Later, Althea is confident they’re going to get killed. Virginia enters and reveals that she knows a lot about them from their tapes and questions why they are here. When he asks about Janice, Virgnia realizes he ran into Tom. She promises they want to help people just the same but Morgan points out that she kills people. Virginia claims she knows nothing about any helicopters and frees Morgan and Althea despite their differences. She allso had her woodworker improve the strength of Morgan’s stick.

Elsewhere, Grace offers Daniel some breakfast, joking about it not being Cinnabon but something close. He’s grateful but also bummed that the records were left behind. He wanted Charlie to listen to them. He says “nothing felt the same” for him after Charlie showed up. Grace reveals that she is troubled by her inability to help Morgan but Daniel thinks she has helped him more than she can imagine.

Grace plays guitar for Daniel and encourages him to sing. He joins in on a song after she starts.

Later, Tom rides in the back of a car with Morgan and Al. He’s sorry they looked for Janice. They eventually pull over for Morgan to refuel the truck. He is asked about Duane but dodges by asking about the person she is looking for. Al reveals that she cares about the woman she is looking for but she also cares about where she was from and what they were doing.

“I don’t think I need to do this anymore,” Morgan eventually says. “I think I’m good.” He radios for Grace, eager to talk to her. Daniel answers and tells Morgan she isn’t doing well. When we see her, she looks very sick. They’re out of medicine. She’s not sure if she is okay. She thinks the radiation is getting to her and that she doesn’t have much time left/