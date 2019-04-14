‘The Walking Dead’ Celebrates ‘Game of Thrones’ Return with Scott Wilson Throwback

The Twitter account for Skybound’s The Walking Dead on Sunday retweeted a photo circulated by popular fan-run account @HershelGreene1 showing late Hershel star Scott Wilson sat upon Game of Thrones‘ Iron Throne.

The HBO fantasy drama returns tonight for its eighth and final season, coming weeks after The Walking Dead delivered its penultimate Season Nine episode that drew comparisons to Game of Thrones‘ infamous “Red Wedding” massacre as seen in Season Three episode “The Rains of Castamere.”

Wilson died in October at age 76 after a battle with leukemia, just one day before The Walking Dead launched its Season Nine premiere.

A month later, Wilson would make his final appearance as Hershel in episode 905, “What Comes After,” returning as a guiding hallucination experienced by a gravely wounded Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Episode director Greg Nicotero confirmed in an October interview Wilson was able to screen the episode before his death. “He had tears in his eyes when he watched it and he was so proud,” Nicotero said.

“Hershel… he did so much for the show and it was a great opportunity again paying tribute to the fans and giving them an episode of The Walking Dead unlike anything they have ever seen,” Nicotero added.

“Scott was such a dear friend of mine. I can’t tell you how happy I am that we were able to get him back for the show and how happy I am personally that I was able to show him that scene and he was able to enjoy the magic he was able to create.”

Game of Thrones Season Eight premieres tonight on HBO. The Walking Dead next returns with its tenth season later this year on AMC.

