Greg Nicotero Will Direct The Walking Dead Series Finale (Exclusive)

The Walking Dead is currently in the midst of filming its Season 11 finale, also known as the series finale. ComicBook.com has learned that it is being directed by none other than Greg Nicotero. Nicotero has directed some of the best and biggest episodes of The Walking Dead, often serving as the helm for season and mid-season premieres and finales. Nicotero is also an executive producer of The Walking Dead, having been with the show since its launch in 2010 bring his masterful touches to much of the practical and digital VFX works, including designs for the world famous walkers and Shiva the tiger.

“Just the idea that everything that we’ve done, everything that we’ve worked for will come to an end,” Nicotero told ComicBook in July of 2021. “I think by the time we get to the finale, man, it’s going to be hard to say goodbye to these people. It’ll have been a third of my career I’ve been working on Walking Dead. My kids grew up on the show. I watched people get married. Norman [Reedus] had a baby. Sonequa [Martin-Green] had a baby. Alanna [Masterson] had a baby. Christian [Serratos] had a baby. All these people that I met and worked with, now they’re moms and they’re dads and [they have] families.”

Fortunately for Nicotero and much of TWDFamily, there will still be signs of life beyond the series finale. It is unclear if and how Nicotero will be involved at this point but three spinoff shows will follow the Walking Dead finale. Tales of the Walking Dead will follow new and familiar characters in short, episodic stories with a cast list which is already quite impressive. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will reprise their roles of Daryl and Carol in a spinoff show following the two characters. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan will follow suit, returning as Maggie and Negan for a spinoff show titled Isle of the Dead which is going to be set in New York.

Nicotero’s TWD director resumé includes such episodes as The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be (7×01), No Way Out (6×09), No Sanctuary (5×01), 30 Days Without an Accident (4×01), What Comes After (9×05), and more. He is also the mastermind of the new Creepshow series.

The Walking Dead is currently airing its final season, with episodes broadcasting on Sunday nights. Those episodes are available one week early for AMC+ subscribers looking to stream them ahead of time.