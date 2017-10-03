Why Josh McDermitt Doesn’t Know Eugene’s Plan On ‘The Walking Dead’

While fans are often begging to know what’s next on The Walking Dead, Eugene actor Josh McDermitt steers as clear of spoilers as possible.

The actor charged with played Eugene Porter on the AMC series saw his character through a serious change of heart in the show’s seventh season. After being taken hostage by Negan and the Saviors (a group which had slaughtered Eugene’s best friend before his eyes) the mullet-rocking two-time fake-scientist might have gone full-Negan to preserve his own survival.

Still, McDermitt doesn’t want to know what’s next for Eugene beyond the immediate scripts he has to read.

“I never want to wish or speculate anything that could be coming, or wish for anything in particular because I know whatever I wish for or think of is gonna be better when Scott [Gimple] actually, and the writers, get together and do it,” McDermitt said. “I just don’t want to die. There’s that, but I would hope that I can stick around the show as long as possible.”

In fact, McDermitt goes as far as requesting not to be told what’s coming.

“I ask Scott not to tell me what’s gonna happen with Eugene,” McDermitt said. “I asked him that last year and I didn’t have to remind him of that. It’s kind of carried over into this year. So, as we were talking about this upcoming season, also as it pertains to Eugene, I have no idea what’s about to happen and that’s kind of awesome. You know? Because this is uncharted territory, like we said, for this character.”

McDermitt’s avoidance of spoilers is not for the same reasons some fans dodge social media after missing an episode. Instead, it’s to help supplement his performance on the AMC series.

“The long and short of it is I’m not that good of an actor to have that information and to play the opposite or whatever,” McDermitt said. “I just want it to be as real and truthful and honest as possible, so I take the clues and the things that I need to be able to portray that but if I actually knew what was going on, if there was something else, or if it is true to that, I might like wink, wink… I’m not that good of an actor.”

The Walking Dead's sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series.