Judith Goes Full Savage In Ruthless ‘The Walking Dead’ Gif

It’s one thing when jokes about Judith’s biological father come from The Walking Dead fans. It’s another thing when Judith herself is breaking her father’s heart!

In a new, completely ruthless gif created by fans who watched Sunday’s Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead, Judith takes the gloves completely off and reminds Rick who her true father is. It’s a shocking reveal from the moment which saw Rick kissing Judith goodbye as she played with chalk in Alexandria.

The gif, seen below, shows Rick looking down and Judith’s completely savage sidewalk chalk creation. Originally, its a drawing of three figures: “Mommy” “Daddy” and “Me.” Then, the fourth figure shows how ruthless the little girl can be!

The fourth figure being Rick, of course, means Judith was drawing Shane Walsh in her original drawing under the “Daddy” text. If it had to be explained, it’s probably not funny though.

In the fourth episode of The Walking Dead‘s seventh season, Rick Grimes acknowledged Judith not being his daughter. Instead, he knows she is a product of Shane and his late wife Lori, who were together in the early days of the apocalypse.

“I had a friend. I don’t talk about him,” Rick said. “He was my partner. He got Lori and Carl to safety right after it all started. I couldn’t. I was in the hospital. I didn’t know what was happening. My friend, his name was Shane. Him and Lori, they were together. They thought I was dead. I know Judith isn’t mine. I know it. I love her. She’s my daughter but she isn’t mine. I had to accept that. I did so I could her alive. I’ll die before she does and I hope that’s a long time from now so I can raise her, protect her, and teach her how to survive. This is how we live now. I had to accept that, too, so I could keep everyone else alive.”

It’s a moment which Michonne actor Danai Gurira says reveals the true leadership and heart which can be found in Rick Grimes.

“It’s heartbreaking and it’s astounding and it’s painful and it’s really a painful mixed bag, because on the one hand she loves him and sees more of the beauty in him, but he has been holding this inside, and that he made the decision that he did, and that this is what makes him a beautiful leader,” Gurira said. “To hear him share that, it does change her entire demeanor about everything. She’s got a certain degree of rage and frustration towards him before he reveals that information, but when he puts it that way and you realize, firstly, the burden that he carries.”

