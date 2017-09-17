Danai Gurira Promises Very Different, Unexpected ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8

Every year, it seems the cast and crew of The Walking Dead hype their upcoming season using the same exciting words, promising a bigger, crazier season than ever before. This year, however, the word being used is literally different.

While chatting with Entertainment Weekly ahead of The Walking Dead‘s Season 8 premiere, Michonne actress Danai Gurira opened up about the upcoming batch of episodes — promising they are “deeply different” and some fans “can’t be prepared for.”

“We don’t tend to tread the same ground twice,” Gurira said. “It is a deeply different season premiere — deeply, deeply different and unpredictable and very, very rich in the story that’s being told and powerfully acted and all of that.”

Heading into the All Out War story, Season 8 may not only be different from its predecessor. It might be the exact opposite. For almost an entire 16 episodes, Rick’s group, including Michonne, was bullied into submission by Negan. Those days are now over. “That’s what’s amazing about the writers of the show, is that they don’t tread the same ground,” Gurira said. “So you can’t be prepared for it. If you thought, ‘Well, I’ve seen this, I’ve seen that, so I can be prepared for what’s coming next’ — no, you can’t. You won’t be prepared.”

“It’s like nothing before,” Gurira promises. “We’ve all been knocked clear off our feet, and there’s just so many ways everybody’s story is expanded and deepened and sharpened. And the clashes that we’re in take turns no one’s going to expect. And at the same time, it remains palpably human, you know?”

As the heroes rise, fans will be in for a ride. “It’s definitely a season that is going to knock everyone off their feet,” Gurira said. “That, I can guarantee you.”

The comments are in line with Carol actress Melissa McBride’s recent teases about an action-packed adventure for her character coming soon.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on October 22, 2017.

