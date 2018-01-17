Will Morgan Jones Find His Son In ‘The Walking Dead’ Universe?

The Walking Dead might have a shocking twist in line for fans of Morgan Jones should he ever return to the original series.

Every indication from cast and crew is that the last remaining actor from the show’s first episode not named Andrew Lincoln is gone for good when his crossover with Fear the Walking Dead begins this summer. However, if he were to return, the comics have laid the groundwork for an epic new story to be adapted.

In The Walking Dead comics, the All Out War story is followed by a considerable time jump. The length is never definitively ruled on but it spanned several years. During that time, Michonne elected to leave the group behind in hopes of retiring from killing. Eventually, she shows up again, and most recently head up toward Ohio to meet with the Commonwealth community. Upon arrival, Michonne sees a message on a missing persons board — it’s a photo of her written by her daughter Elodie (as detailed in the video above).

With Morgan Jones set to depart The Walking Dead for Fear the Walking Dead in what is all but certainly a continuation of his story beyond The Walking Dead Season Eight, his time away from Rick and company might be the TV equivalent to Michonne’s absence in the comics. Michonne, after all, won’t be going anywhere as her role has been considerably altered and finds herself in a relationship with Rick Grimes and serves as a leader within the Alexandrian community.

Morgan, a wildcard as his comic book counterpart has long been deceased, has shown a desire to be isolated from the rest of the group. He previously adopted a creed of “all life is precious” which he was forced to abandon in an effort to end the Saviors. Should the war push him over the edge, especially when Rick decides he is going to keep Negan alive rather than kill him, Morgan might see no place for himself in the community. Whatever the case may be, he is leaving.

After returning, however, Morgan might take the journey up to the Commonwealth community should the TV series follow such a story line. When he gets there, could he find a photo of himself with a message written on it from his son Duane? Duane’s death was only confirmed by an unstable Morgan who claimed to see people wearing other people’s faces. What if his son survived all of this time only to reach the Commonwealth community and one day reunite with his father? It could even mean there is more than two Days Gone Bye characters remaining on the show.

Of course, the possibility remains Danai Gurira’s Michonne will venture north one day and find a note from her son Andre. The Walking Dead TV series tends to split story beats from the comics among various characters at an unpredictable rate.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.