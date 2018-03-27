14 Movies With ‘The Walking Dead’ Actors Coming In 2018

The Walking Dead cast are branching out of the zombie apocalypse for a total of 14 films in 2018.

Several of the cast members who remain on the show have a number of films coming out, shot both during The Walking Dead‘s seasons and during production hiatuses. Former cast members are doing a fair share a post-Walking Dead work, as well, including Shane actor Jon Bernthal and Glenn actor Steven Yeun.

From Lauren Cohan to Seth Gilliam, let’s take a look at how some of The Walking Dead‘s cast members kept themselves busy outside of the zombie drama!

Black Panther/Avengers: Infinity War

Danai Gurria will be jumping from one iconic comic book saga to another when she joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year.

Arriving in February, Black Panther will introduce the world to the Michonne actress’ character by the name of Okoye. While she might not rock the same dreads or sword, Okoye is every bit as fierce as the zombie apocalypse’s katana wielding hero, serving in the King’s Dora Milaje and endlessly defending him and their land.

Later in the year, Gurira reprises the same role for Avengers: Infinity War, which will be the biggest movie of 2018 by a landslide.

Mile 22

Lauren Cohan is no stranger to branching out of The Walking Dead for feature films and will do it again alongside Mark Wahlberg.

Wahlberg and Cohan are set to star in Mile 22. In the film, a CIA field officer and an Indonesian police officer are forced to work together as they confront violent and extreme political corruption. Joining the two headliners will be John Malkovich and Ronda Rousey under the direction of Peter Berg (known best for Lone Survivor and Collateral).

Chew

Steven Yeun is coming off of the critically acclaimed Mayhem film for the comic book film Chew.

In Chew, Yeun will play Tony Chu. Tony Chu is a detective with a secret. He is Cibopathic, which means he gets psychic impressions from whatever he eats. It also means he’s a hell of a detective, as long as he doesn’t mind nibbling on the corpse of a murder victim to figure out whodunit, and why. He’s been brought on by the Special Crimes Division of the FDA, the most powerful law enforcement agency on the planet, to investigate their strangest, sickest, and most bizarre cases.

Rampage

Joining Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for Rampage is Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. In fact, the film hits theaters less than one week after The Walking Dead Season 8 concludes its broadcasts.

Rampage is based on the classic 1980s video game featuring apes and monsters destroying cities. In the film, Morgan plays Agent Russell, who appears in the first trailer to have several tendencies similar to Negan in his smug grins and even the occasional lean back.

First Man

Shane actor Jon Bernthal has kept busy in his post-Walking Dead career. The actor has become Marvel’s Punisher, appeared in titles like The Wolf of Wall Street and Baby Driver, and will have a busy 2018 packed with released.

Among the films Bernthal has coming is First Man, a Neil Armstong biopic with co-stars Ryan Gosling, Kyle Chandler, and Patrick Fugit. According to First Man’s synopsis, the film will take a look at the life of the astronaut, Neil Armstrong, and the legendary space mission that led him to become the first man to walk on the Moon on July 20, 1969. Bernthal will be playing astronaut Dave Scott.

Loners

The King will be getting some theatrical love in 2018, too! King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton is set to appear in Loners.

Loners is a satire about an ensemble of eccentric loners caught in the middle of “The War on Loneliness”, a program created by politicians to stem the growing tide of mass shootings. Forced to endure a government-mandated group therapy class called “Lone-Anon”, they are lead by a well-meaning but ineffectual therapist whose exercises become increasingly comical and unhelpful. As the loners are thrust into a government- created conspiracy to justify its failing program, they must figure out how to avoid being yet another introvert abducted by mysterious government ops. Forced to do what terrifies them most, they stand up for their right to be alone… together.

In the film, Payton will play a character named Jeremy.

Silver Lake

Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam will dip his toes in the feature film water again for Silver Lake.

Directed by Sean McGinly, Silver Lake does not yet have a confirmed released date or plot synopsis. Gilliam is set to appear in th film with Martin Starr, Bailey Chase, Fred Melamed and Alex Boling. Previously, Gilliam appeared in Starship Troopers and Courage Under Fire.

Driven

Michael Cudlitz has kept a low profile since leaving The Walking Dead after its Season 7 premiere. In 2018, however, he will appear in the feature film Driven.

Cudlitz will play Morgan Hetrick in Driven, which is described as an intense thriller where politics, big business and narcotics collide. He appears alongside Judy Greer, Lee Pace, and Erin Moriarty under the direction of Nick Hamm.

Hot Air

Bob actor Lawrence Gilliard Jr has a film on the way in 2018, as well.

Gilliard Jr is set to portray Earl Higgins in Hot Air, alongside Neve Campbell, Pico Alexander, and Skylar Astin. In Hot Air, a right wing talk show host’s life takes a sudden turn when his 16 year old niece comes crashing into his life. Gilliard left The Walking Dead in its fifth season after Bob was bitten by a walker and ultimately devoured by the Terminus folks before being put down.

The Iron Orchard

Spencer Monroe actor Austin Nichols hasn’t missed a beat with his acting career.

In 2018, Nichols will appear in The Iron Orchard, following up his guts pouring out on The Walking Dead and another horrific death which followed on Bates Motel. In the new film, Nichols will play Dent Paxton, a flamboyant businessman. The Iron Orchard is the story of Jim McNeely, a young man thrust into the vibrant and brutal West Texas oilfields circa 1939 who works his way through the ranks to ultimately become a formidable wildcatter.

Dragged Across Concrete

It’s been a while since The Walking Dead fans saw Andrea but Laurie Holden has kept herself busy.

In 2018, Holden will appear in Dragged Across Concrete, an action thriller directed by S. Craig Zeller, starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn. Once two overzealous cops get suspended from the force, they must delve into the criminal underworld to get their just due.

Bolden

On the heels of the unforgettable role as Yondu in 2017’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Michael Rooker will appear in Bolden.

In Bolden, Rooker will play Pat McMurphy, co-starring with Ian McShane and Yaya DaCosta under the direction of Dan Pritzker. It’s the mythical account of the life of Buddy Bolden, the first Cornet King of New Orleans.

Sorry to Bother You

Steven Yeun’s busy year rolls on with Sorry to Bother You.

In the film from director Boots Riley, Yeun plays a character whose details have not yet been revealed. The synopsis for the film, however, promises an interesting, sci-fi type of story. In an alternate present-day version of Oakland, black telemarketer Cassius Green discovers a magical key to professional success – which propels him into a macabre universe.

The film is expected to release on January 20, 2018.

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Jon Bernthal also packed his 2018 schedule, adding The Peanut Butter Falcon to his releases.

The Peanut Butter Falcon is an adventure story set in the world of a modern Mark Twain that begins when Zak (22), a young man with Down syndrome runs away from a nursing home where he lives to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler and attending the wrestling school of The Salt Water Redneck. Through circumstances beyond their control Tyler (32), a small time outlaw on the run becomes Zak’s unlikely coach and ally. Together they wind through deltas, elude capture, drink whisky, find God, catch fish, and convince Eleanor (28), a kind nursing home employee with a story of her own to join them on their journey.

With no official release date in sight, Bernthal plays “Mark” in the film, alongside Dakota Johnson and Shia LaBeouf.